Five Questions With: Carolyn Belisle

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island was recently named to Points of Light’s 2025 The Civic 50 list. Points of Light, an organization focused on boosting volunteerism, creates The Civic 50 list to honor the top community-minded companies in the U.S.
Carolyn Belisle, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, spoke with Providence Business News about the company’s volunteer efforts and being named to the list.
PBN: What do you think contributed most to BCBSRI making The Civic 50 list?
BELISLE:
Community engagement is embedded in our DNA and is who we are. We are fully committed to living our social mission and building trust with community organizations. We deeply value their work and partnership and share their commitment to improving the day-to-day lives of Rhode Islanders.
When our new hires come to us, they know who we are as a corporate citizen, and from day one they are introduced to our social values and encouraged to participate in our programs. This has resulted in phenomenal volunteerism. Nearly 600 of our 900 associates roll up their sleeves every year for Blue across Rhode Island when associates spend the workday taking part in organized volunteer projects around the state. And that’s just one day. Our associates are engaged throughout the year in supporting our community partners and the people they serve. In 2024, our associates gave 9,293 volunteer hours to 265 nonprofits.
We also coordinate employee donations to the United Way of Rhode Island [Inc.] through a long-standing annual workplace campaign and, through our annual BlueAngel Community Health Grants, provide guidance and philanthropic investment for projects led by our nonprofit partners.
Our community involvement is truly comprehensive and rooted in our mission to make Rhode Island a healthier place for all. It was very affirming – and a prestigious honor – for that to be recognized by Points of Light by including us among just 50 companies across the country to be chosen for The Civic 50.
PBN: What do you hope to improve or add to your community-minded programs for next year?
BELISLE
: Over the past seven years, the RI Life Index, our partnership with Brown University’s School of Public Health, has contributed important research into the social factors that impact the health of communities across the state. By surveying a diverse population of Rhode Islanders about their well-being, the index has provided valuable insights for nonprofits, elected officials and public health advocates. This annual survey will continue and now we’re diving even deeper into learning about the lived experiences of Rhode Islanders through RI Voices, a project of the RI Life Index.
At the heart of RI Voices is a panel of Rhode Islanders – now nearing our goal of 1,000 participants – that we’ve recruited to take part in in-depth questionnaires throughout the year on a variety of important topics. These include affordable housing, food security, community life and other social determinants of health. We will be communicating more frequently about our research findings and engaging the public in discourse on these topics.
The RI Life Index results have been instrumental in guiding our BlueAngel Community Health Grants, including our focus on affordable housing and food security in recent years. We expect that the addition of RI Voices will help point us in additional directions to respond to the needs voiced in this new initiative.
PBN: Why is it important for BCBSRI to give back to the community?
BELISLE
: We were founded in Rhode Island for Rhode Island. And in the 85 years since our founding, we have been playing a critical role in providing Rhode Islanders with access to high-quality, affordable health care. During that time, we have also come to better understand that health is much more than health care. Today, we focus on our health plans and supporting our members, as well as the many social factors that impact the well-being of Rhode Islanders.
One of the best ways to accomplish that is to support organizations that are doing great work in our communities, such as promoting school recess through Recess Rocks in RI and affordable housing through LISC [Local Initiatives Support Corp.]. It also means involving our associates, many of whom live in the communities that we serve. Our people are our greatest asset. They want to work for a company that genuinely cares about community; we ask annually what our folks think about working here and what matters, and community is consistently a key theme. That’s why it’s so important to us to not just say we are committed but to truly walk the talk.
PBN: What challenges does BCBSRI face in implementing its community-minded programs?
BELISLE:
We are fortunate in Rhode Island to have nonprofits across the state effectively serving their communities. They are doing it on a large scale and in traditional ways – like the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, who we partner with – and also in individual communities in highly innovative ways.
For example, we had the opportunity to join South County Habitat for Humanity to support an ambitious project in Hopkinton where they set out to build a neighborhood of seven affordable single-family houses.
We’ve also committed our volunteers and philanthropy to support Amenity Aid, which has quickly grown into one of the largest hygiene banks in the nation and has filled a critical niche of providing vulnerable Rhode Islanders with hygiene kits containing such items as period products, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
That, right there, is one of the challenges: There are so many organizations doing great work in Rhode Island and so much need that we wish we could support all of them through our philanthropy.
Unfortunately, as the RI Life Index has shown, Rhode Islanders’ needs have been increasing in the years following the pandemic while federal, state and community resources have been decreasing despite local leadership. This underscores how one of the constant challenges in corporate social responsibility is effectively adapting to change and evolving needs, as demonstrated by the increasing importance of addressing social needs such as access to affordable housing.
PBN: Next year will be your 25th year at BCBSRI. What does it take to be successful in corporate social responsibility?
BELISLE:
Corporate social responsibility can be a powerful force for change when rooted in humility and relationships. I was raised by the ultimate servant leader – my mom. As a single parent, she worked multiple jobs to provide for me and still found time to volunteer and have me volunteer with her – at our church meal delivery program, the local food pantry, even my Girl Scout troop. Watching her live out her values so consistently instilled in me a deep appreciation for purpose-driven work.
That early influence shaped my path. In high school and college, I found myself drawn to service opportunities, and after graduating college, I decided to begin a career in nonprofit development and fundraising – always inspired by work that matters.
When I had the opportunity to join Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s newly created Community Relations team under the then-leadership of Linda Newton, I knew I was where I was meant to be. Linda taught me what it truly means to earn trust, to lead by listening and to support communities in ways that center their voice and expertise. I’ve stayed in this work because I believe in the mission and because BCBSRI has made it possible to do this work in a meaningful, sustained way.
What’s kept me here all these years is simple: the people. I’m privileged to work alongside a dedicated, compassionate team at Blue Cross and leadership that not only understands the value of this work but deeply invests in it. And I’m constantly inspired by the nonprofit professionals across our state who lead with both heart and brilliance, showing up every day to meet complex needs with creativity, resilience and grace.
