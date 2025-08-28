Five Questions With: Cherry Arnold

Cherry Arnold is a luxury real estate specialist at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, focusing on properties along the Farm Coast and in the Providence metropolitan area. With $34 million in sales in 2024 and more than $200 million in career sales, Arnold was named among the top 1.5% of real estate agents nationwide last year and the top-producing real estate agent in Little Compton for the seventh consecutive year. Before becoming a real estate professional, Arnold worked in internet marketing and venture capital. She is also the Emmy award-winning film director and writer behind “BUDDY, The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Notorious Mayor,” released in 2005. Arnold grew up in Providence, she spent her summers in Little Compton, and she is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.This summer in the Little Compton, Tiverton and Westport area, I’ve seen properties sitting on the market longer, and in many cases properties will go through one or more price reductions before going under contract. Even though there is still a large group of qualified buyers out there, if a property is overpriced, it will not sell – it is a very efficient market. As far as buyers go, the higher interest rates have put a real damper on the buyer pool, and it's been my experience that the majority of buyers looking at and purchasing properties in this area are those people with local roots and ties.I’ve been extremely fortunate to have represented extraordinary properties in Little Compton, Tiverton and Westport, and these high-end listings are really fun for me to work on.There is often times a much bigger story to tell with these properties, and I get to make use of my filmmaking and marketing background – developing engaging videos and crafting strategic marketing plans to get the listing out there, landing press coverage and capitalizing on Sotheby’s International Realty's powerful global network.Well, every property is so unique, but my general approach is to work very hard to make sure every property I list is shining like a jewel by the time we go to market, with staging and landscaping work if needed, pre-inspections, appropriate pricing and overall excellent presentation to attract the most qualified buyer pool. When working with buyers, it's very important to do research on properties prior to visiting them to understand things like where a pool could go or what the possibilities are for adding an accessory dwelling unit, or if there are any restrictive easements, etc. This information helps my clients better assess properties once we see them in person.Hire a very good agent who sells a lot in the area. Trust their guidance. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.