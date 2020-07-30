Five Questions With… Chris Randall

Chris Randall, who has 13 years of real estate experience, is the newly appointed manager of Fine Homes within the Randall Family of Companies, the company recently announced. Randall is the son of Doug Randall, who founded Randall, Realtors. Chris Randall, a top agent, will be responsible in the new role for luxury markets in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

PBN: What is your role as manager of Fine Homes for Randall, Realtors?

RANDALL: By being appointed the manager of Fine Homes in our Rhode Island and Connecticut markets, I am tasked with consulting with our talented agents on their individual property needs.

PBN: Has Randall, Realtors traditionally been seen as more of a family home agency, not a second-home or luxury property agency?

RANDALL: The Randall Family of Companies has alway been synonymous with the luxury real estate market because of our affiliation with Luxury Portfolio International and Christie’s International Real Estate. In addition, the majority of our 34 offices are located along the shorelines of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where our second-home market is located.

PBN: What kind of coordination will you be providing?

RANDALL: I will be coordinating with the Randall Family of Companies ’marketing department on various Fine Homes initiatives, focusing on the company’s Luxury Portfolio International relationship and interfacing with Page Taft-Christie’s International Real Estate in Connecticut. I will also consult with agents on individual property needs.

PBN: What is your professional background in real estate?

RANDALL: I began my career as a Realtor in 2008 – just as the recession was hitting. I have been fortunate over the past 12 years to have had the support and mentorship of my coworkers and brokers, and was recently honored as the recipient of the Chairman’s Guild Award in 2019 and as Randall, Realtors ’Top Producer in 2019.

PBN: How would you describe the current market in Rhode Island for second home or luxury sales? Are sales up or down for the luxury properties? Are prices higher than expected?

RANDALL: Sales for single-family homes in the $1 million-plus category are moving, and there would be even more sales if there was more inventory. According to the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, in Washington County, the number of sales for $1 million-plus single family properties so far this year are similar to where they were in 2019, with the difference being the median sale price has increased by $405,000. [From January through July this year, 49 homes exceeding $1 million were sold, with a median sale price of $1.8 million. In the same period the prior year, 51 homes were sold exceeding $1 million, with a median sale price of $1,395,000.]

