Five Questions With: Chris Whitten

Chris Whitten, owner and broker at Premeer Real Estate Inc. in Smithfield, was recently named the 2025 president of the 6,000-member Rhode Island Association of Realtors. He will assume the new role after his installation at the 2024 National Association of Realtors Conference in Boston in November. Whitten, a Realtor licensed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, previously held leadership positions in local, state and national Realtor associations, including the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors, the Realtor Association of Central Massachusetts and the National Associations of Realtors.It’s an honor to lead such an active and caring association like R.I. Realtors over the next 12 months. I’ve seen firsthand the selfless work our members do for our clients, our industry and our communities. I look forward, along with our dedicated staff and volunteer leaders, to help them grow their business and continue to be their support system and trusted guide so we can continue to deliver the best experience possible for our clients along their real estate journey.Lack of inventory. It’s the obvious one, but the most important. We are working tirelessly with our elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to ease the housing burden many are feeling here in Rhode Island. It’s going to take teamwork, many conversations and creative thinking. There’s no simple solution. We need to work together to convert abandoned mills and buildings into housing. We need to work together to create more sensible ADUs – accessory dwelling units. We need to work together to create more affordable options for our seniors who want to stay in Rhode Island but can’t afford to sell their current home due to the lack of opportunities to move to. I’m confident if we all work together on this, we can make great progress.I founded Premeer Real Estate in 2013 and am proud to call Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Uxbridge, Massachusetts, home. At Premeer Real Estate, not only do we love diligently helping our clients along their real estate journey, but we also love facilitating the charitable work our communities thirst for. We believe investing in our communities is truly investing in our future. Together, we truly can make a difference.Have patience and don’t give up. It hasn’t been an easy market for buyers over the last few years. Continue to rely on your trusted Realtor and mortgage professional to guide you through your journey. The best way to generational wealth is through homeownership. Don’t give up the battle. You’ve got this.All real estate is local. When selling your biggest asset, lean on your local expert to guide you through the process. Realtors know the best tools and detailed process to market your property to the best of its ability. Listing at the right price in this market truly matters. No one wants to leave $30,000-plus of equity on the table or to sit on the market for months with no offers and having to play the price-drop game. However, it’s once you are under agreement with a buyer that a Realtor’s value is most important. Knowing how the process works, troubleshooting issues that arise and keeping the process moving forward smoothly are invaluable. We’ve got your back. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.