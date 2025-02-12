Five Questions With: Christine Heine

Christine Heine is the incoming head of school for Rocky Hill Country Day School in East Greenwich. Heine, who will begin her new role on July 1, brings more than a decade of leadership in independent schools, most recently as head of school at York Country Day School in Pennsylvania. Heine spoke with Providence Business News about her upcoming tenure as Rocky Hill’s new top executive.
PBN: What about Rocky Hill attracted you to the school and made you want to become its next leader?
HEINE:
My visit to Rocky Hill Country Day School during the head of school search process profoundly affirmed the transformative power of exceptional education. The faculty and staff embody a remarkable commitment to student growth, demonstrating deep empathy and sincere care that extends far beyond traditional teaching. During my conversations with students, I was struck by their sense of empowerment and agency – a testament to the school’s nurturing environment that cultivates confident, engaged learners. The leadership’s unwavering dedication to the school’s mission is evident in their institutional initiatives.
The supportive parent community further enriches this ecosystem, actively partnering with teachers to create a collaborative, student-centered environment where families are deeply invested in their children’s academic and personal development. I am truly humbled and excited to serve as the next head of school, and eager to build upon the strong foundation of excellence that defines Rocky Hill Country Day School.
PBN: In what ways do you hope to make your mark on Rocky Hill as head of school?
HEINE:
My leadership will be guided by a fundamental promise: to nurture, inspire and continuously strengthen our shared educational community. I am committed to fostering a culture of curiosity, integrity and innovation – one that empowers students to think boldly, engage deeply and lead with purpose. My goal is to leave behind a legacy of compassion, excellence and opportunity that extends far beyond my tenure, ensuring that Rocky Hill continues to thrive for generations to come.
PBN: Starting next year, Rocky Hill will begin its reduced tuition initiative. How much growth and impact do you foresee this having on Rocky Hill moving forward?
HEINE:
The tuition reset is an important step in making a Rocky Hill education more accessible while allowing the school to grow at a steady and intentional pace. By welcoming more families into the community, the school can enhance academic and extracurricular opportunities for all students while remaining true to Rocky Hill’s mission. This initiative ensures long-term sustainability and strengthens the school’s commitment to providing an innovative, student-centered education. It’s an exciting moment for Rocky Hill and I look forward to the impact it will have on the school’s future.
PBN: While at York Country Day School, you launched a program centered on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, emphasizing community engagement, professional development and open dialogue. Now, many around the country view DEI with a difference of opinion. What is your response to that and are you planning on introducing/enhancing DEI initiatives at Rocky Hill?
HEINE:
I believe in the transformative power of belonging with dignity. When students feel valued, respected and connected to their community, they develop the confidence and sense of security needed to reach their full academic and personal potential. At its core, education should challenge students to think critically, engage in meaningful dialogue and approach the world with both curiosity and empathy.
At Rocky Hill, these values are embedded in its approach to teaching and learning. Rocky Hill cultivates an environment where all students feel safe, supported and encouraged to express themselves authentically. By fostering reflection, communication and a deep respect for diverse perspectives, the school prepares its students to lead with confidence, compassion and integrity in an ever-evolving world.
PBN: What new educational initiatives do you hope to spearhead when you begin at Rocky Hill in July?
HEINE:
In July, my family and I are eager to become part of the Rocky Hill family, where every individual’s story matters and collective hopes for learning and growth intertwine. The opportunity to connect with dedicated faculty, students, parents and trustees, both past and present, fills me with genuine anticipation, as I look forward to learning the profound stories that have shaped this extraordinary school’s legacy. The Heine family will arrive with open hearts, ready to contribute, connect and embrace the remarkable opportunities that await us and the greater community.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.