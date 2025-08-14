Five Questions With: Connor Dowd

Connor Dowd is the founder, operator and broker associate behind The Connor Dowd Realty Group at Keller Williams Coastal Realty, based in Middletown and licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Originally from Cleveland, Dowd has been selling properties since 1999, which was a year after he moved to Rhode Island. Dowd opened his Keller Williams Realty franchise in 2006. He is also a host on “American Dream TV,” a show on the American Dream Network available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire, featuring real estate agents and community leaders from across the country who highlight different areas of the country for their distinctive charm.I would describe this year's real estate market as active and stable. While we have seen the market cool off from three years ago, there is still solid demand, and we have not seen much movement upward in terms of more inventory. While on certain homes in certain price points we are still having multiple offers, there are more price adjustments and some longer days on market than we have typically seen since COVID in 2020. Buyers are willing to negotiate more if there is an opportunity, and prone to negotiate inspection items with the seller during the inspection period.The biggest challenges for local Rhode Island Realtors would be low inventory and competition to be a part of the transaction. With less homes being sold than in past markets, it becomes even more competitive amongst Realtors. There is a saying that in sales, the top 20% of salespeople do 80% of the business. In real estate, I feel it is more like the top 10% of Realtors are doing 90% of the business. It is a competitive industry. My team and I are overcoming this by focusing on the relationship with our past clients of over 27 years and being consistent with communication with our clients. We are also very committed to amazing customer service throughout the transaction and continuing to be active on our social media platforms.My advice to future sellers in Rhode island is trust the advice of their Realtor on realistic pricing because if a seller overprices their home, then the home will sit on the market. Also, interview at least two to three Realtors to see who will fit best for you and who has the best marketing and pricing plan.My best advice for first-time homebuyers is to get prequalified before you start looking at homes. Find a Realtor that has knowledge of the market and who works well with first-time homebuyers. Representation for all buyers is crucial, and many buyers don't truly understand the values of a buyer's agent.The Dowd Team was founded in 1999 with one core mission in mind: to provide exceptional, relationship-driven real estate service to Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. I started the team with a deep belief that real estate is not just about transactions – it’s about people, families and futures. Over the years, we’ve grown into a trusted team that takes pride in being knowledgeable, responsive and fiercely client-focused. Our success comes from a team approach, where each member brings unique strengths and we support each other in delivering top-tier service. Being a part of Keller Williams Realty has been a game-changer. The culture is collaborative, supportive and growth-oriented. KW’s training, technology and commitment to integrity align perfectly with our values. It’s a company that truly empowers agents and teams to build businesses worth owning and lives worth living. We’re proud to represent both The Dowd Team and Keller Williams in every deal we do. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.