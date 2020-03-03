Five Questions With: Cristina Feden

Cristina Feden was recently promoted to senior vice president and regional president of eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island for Berkshire Bank.

PBN: What does your new role as regional vice president entail?

FEDEN: My main goal is to drive business in the market by bringing together all lines of business within the Eastern, Conn./R.I. region. Rhode Island is a new market for Berkshire and there are so many opportunities for us to help our present and future clients. Berkshire is able to offer big bank resources with the small-bank attention that businesses and individuals need to succeed. I also strive to be a mentor and empower employees in order to create a strong team and positive work environment. This helps everybody that has a relationship with Berkshire.

I will continue to share Berkshire Bank’s “Be FIRST” values in the region. Our values reinforce this commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging by creating a foundation that empowers and ensures everyone can thrive in our workplace. A workforce that brings together diverse perspectives, ideas and experiences leads to stronger financial performance, improved reputation, increased market share, reduced risk, and attracts and retains the best talent.

PBN: What are your plans for this year in terms of expanding Berkshire Bank’s presence and services in the region, and in Rhode Island specifically?

FEDEN: As I mentioned, Rhode Island is a brand-new market for Berkshire Bank. The opportunities are endless. The bank is so excited to enter the market through the acquisition of Savings Institute Bank. We have the same wonderful team here on the ground to service the local businesses and households. Only now, they have so much more to offer. We can offer products, such as insurance and wealth management, that were not available to our clients previously.

We are expecting to open up a ReevX Labs space in Providence, as well. Reevx Labs is part of our continued commitment to bettering the community and revolutionizing the banking experience. Each Reevx Lab features a series of free coworking spaces for the community with the goal of creating places where entrepreneurs and nonprofits can connect with their peers and access the bank’s MyBankers for support of their financial needs as they pursue their missions.

PBN: How do your roles with the Rhode Island Bankers Association and Ocean State Business Development inform your leadership of Berkshire’s regional banking here?

FEDEN: Both of these organizations are very active in the state. Overall membership in the Rhode Island Bankers Association includes large national banks and small community banks. It is a great venue to share ideas, stay current on banking legislation and advocate for all banks in the state. I am particularly passionate about the Women in Banking Forum the board created many years ago. It is a great opportunity for women in the industry to collaborate and share ideas.

Ocean State Business Development allows me to stay actively involved in the U.S. Small Business Administration lending program in Rhode Island. This is such an important part of the local banking community and allows businesses to obtain financing that may not have been possible without the involvement of the SBA.

PBN: What are the biggest challenges facing the banking industry, and specifically Berkshire Bank, in Rhode Island?

FEDEN: The biggest opportunity in Rhode Island is also the largest challenge. We are lacking the brand recognition we need to be successful in helping Rhode Islanders. Many in the state do not know and understand the Berkshire name and what we have to offer. Spreading Berkshire’s message will be our main goal over the next 12 months. Since Savings Institute’s conversion to Berkshire last October, we have focused our efforts on a smooth transition for existing clients. Please be patient with us as we get to know you. We are excited to be in this important market and looking forward to reintroducing the team to everybody.

PBN: How is Berkshire Bank using artificial intelligence and digital technology to improve the banking experience for customers?

FEDEN: Currently, we don’t utilize artificial intelligence for our technology. We are always looking into new ways to improve our customer experience with new digital technology and plan to implement better-performing technology soon.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.