Five Questions With: Dianne Grippi

Dianne Grippi is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd., based in Jamestown, her community of residence since 1991. Originally from New Jersey, Grippi has been in the real estate industry for two decades. She previously owned her own production company, providing set design and other production services for national print advertising campaigns, television commercials and off-Broadway theater. She is also a founding member of the Jamestown Arts Center, a nonprofit, multidisciplinary, visual and performing arts center established in 2007.I lived in New York City, and it was a fast-paced world. I was in PR for a long while, writing press releases, doing fun campaigns like Monopoly tournaments, and having winners spend their $100,000 prizes in 24 hours. It was a hectic, fun experience and taught me the art of crafting compelling narratives and verbiage, grabbing people's attention, building trust and differentiating a “product,” even if that product is now going to be someone's home. I love working with people, listening to them and building strong relationships with them. I'm a people person.First, I would say, look for an office like Residential Properties that offers the most support and training, connect with a mentor and believe in yourself. It doesn't happen overnight, although I was very fortunate in the beginning. It's hard to do this part time – I feel you need to be “all in.” Spread the word and ask your people to spread the word for you, too. It's an exciting career choice because you can work hard and see the results. It’s also important to volunteer at something you love. It's not all about work; it’s about connecting with people you like and have shared interests with. I am a founding board member, past vice chair and past board chair for the Jamestown Arts Center, where I share my love of art. I am still on a number of their committees. It's an exciting place for artists and art-lovers to work together and enrich the community. I take immense pride in partnering with people in my community to help this nonprofit thrive and succeed.I've had a lot of exceptional clients, buyers and sellers, so it's hard to say which has been my favorite transaction. I like to see people achieve their goals, and although I have sold, for example, an unlisted farm in Little Compton that we negotiated for almost two years, sometimes a favorite is the first-time buyer or a family that is finally able to get a second home where they have great memories. I love knowing a property will be in one family for future generations. It's not just a property; it's a place to have good times together and share life's experiences. And when I get invited over or referred by a client, it truly makes me happy.I've been in real estate for just about 25 years, and I've seen a lot and learned a lot. Each day is a bit different, depending on my clients’ goals, budgets and personal situations. A few years back, the market was rebounding from economic challenges, leading to a surge in buyer confidence and rapid price adjustments. Eight years ago, it was more of a volatile market in the wake of larger financial shifts. Today, the market is a bit different than even COVID times. Buyers are again wanting full inspections, which is always a good thing, and generally are being more cautious. But buyers are still optimistic about the process because buying a home is a dream come true for all kinds of people.Realtor associations provide a lot of education and mentoring, as well as programs to help with all the new technology. I think it's about looking for the things you may need help with. For example, when a lawsuit or big changes bring about big discussions, that's when everyone needs to come together to actively discuss any policy changes or market regulations that affect Realtors and consumers. It's our job to stay informed so we can help advise our clients, to always ask for help when needed and to give help when you can. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.