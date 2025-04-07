Five Questions With: Dom Messerli

Lenoss Medical, a medical-device company that developed the OsteoPearl implant to stabilize compression fractures, recently announced it closed its Series A funding round. Dom Messerli, CEO, president and founder of Lenoss, spoke with Providence Business News about the OsteoPearl.
PBN: What has contributed the most to Lenoss' success?
MESSERLI:
Persistence and product market fit with a truly differentiated clinical solution, evidenced by a positive impact on patient outcomes through our first 150 surgeries. We expanded the team in early 2023 with high-caliber talent, which accelerated product development, marketing and commercialization.
PBN: What were some challenges you've had to overcome?
MESSERLI:
Very difficult macro-economic financial markets throughout the fundraising process in 2023/2024. Onset of the pandemic at the commencement of our clinical study.
PBN: What are your long-term goals for the company?
MESSERLI:
Increasing the access to the OsteoPearl biological augmentation system to physicians and patients in need. Achieve consistent sales growth, while expanding into new clinical markets across the nation and continue to expand our strong team.
PBN: How did you come up with the idea for OsteoPearl?
MESSERLI:
Fueled by endless physician requests for a better solution to treat their patients with spinal fractures and recognizing the current shortcomings of the current standard of care. While drawing on our extensive experience within the medical-device and biologic development arena, we were able to develop the innovative, patent-protected OsteoPearl implant.
PBN: How did you become involved with the New England Medical Innovation Center?
MESSERLI:
At the beginning of my journey to start Lenoss Medical, I was introduced to [NEMIC founders and board members] Aidan [Petrie], Lydia [Shin Schroter] and the NEMIC team early on in their creation of NEMIC. Utilizing their coworking space and participating in their cornerstone med-tech leadership program, I became more involved with the mission of NEMIC. Looking to find ways to give back to NEMIC, I’m proud to also have become an educator in their med-tech leadership program.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.