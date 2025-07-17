Five Questions With: Dottie Nigrelli

Dottie Nigrelli is an associate broker for Residential Properties Ltd., which she joined earlier this year along with 12 other Compass Watch Hill agents. She is licensed as a broker in Rhode Island and Connecticut, has received numerous Circle of Sales Excellence awards and is a consistent annual multimillion-dollar producer. As a lifelong resident of the Westerly and Charlestown areas, she specializes in the shoreline communities of Watch Hill and Weekapaug in Westerly, Quonochontaug in Charlestown, as well as southeastern Connecticut.I was with Randall Realtors for many years prior to the acquisition of the company. When the time came for me to make a move, I was looking for an independent real estate company focused on community with an in-house marketing team and a global reach. Residential Properties Ltd. checked all the boxes. When Sally Lapides and I spoke, I knew right away this was the brokerage for me. The support that RPL provides its agents is amazing, giving them more time to focus on the needs and wants of their clients.Listen and communicate. Every buyer or seller has a story for selling or buying a home – lifestyle changes, financial needs, personal reasons, etc. Listen to the story and focus on meeting your client’s needs and wants. I have 25 years of experience and developed strong client relationships, which means when they’re thinking of making their next move, they think of me.The spring market has been very busy. We are seeing multiple offers, many with escalator clauses. We are seeing asking prices as a starter point for buyers making offers. Home prices have increased significantly over the past 10 years for year-round and vacation homes. We are also seeing more of a demand for higher-end homes purchased by out-of-state buyers. We are still lacking inventory in many coastal towns.Limited inventory, with higher prices and interest rates. Agents constantly need to adapt and stay informed of industry regulations, especially around the National Association of Realtors settlement and cybersecurity issues. RPL is wonderful at providing a steady stream of resources and education to cover these issues and keep their agents informed.Listen to your agent's suggestions for pricing and preparing your home for the market. Curb appeal is a buyer's first impression. De-personalize, de-clutter, paint if necessary, and professional photos are a must. You want your home show-ready when it hits the market. You want to impress buyers. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.