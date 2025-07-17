Five Questions With: Dottie Nigrelli

By
-
DOTTIE NIGRELLI is an associate broker for Residential Properties Ltd. who is licensed in Rhode Island and Connecticut. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

Dottie Nigrelli is an associate broker for Residential Properties Ltd., which she joined earlier this year along with 12 other Compass Watch Hill agents. She is licensed as a broker in Rhode Island and Connecticut, has received numerous Circle of Sales Excellence awards and is a consistent annual multimillion-dollar producer. As a lifelong resident of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR