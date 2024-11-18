Five Questions With: Dr. Ashley Stuckey

A recent study by the American Cancer Society found that rates of breast cancer in women under the age of 50 is on the rise. Dr. Ashley Stuckey, gynecologic oncologist at Women & Infants Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about breast cancer.
PBN: Why is the rate of breast cancer rising in women under the age of 50?
STUCKEY
: It is unclear why the rate of breast cancer is increasing in women under the age of 50, but it could be due to such factors as environmental exposures, an increase in the obesity epidemic, decreased fertility rates, and women delaying childbirth until later ages.
PBN: Are there different kinds of breast cancer? If so, what are they?
STUCKEY:
There are many different types of breast cancer. Based on origin of the breast cancer within the breast, they may be ductal (originating from the duct) or lobular (originating from the lobule). They are also classified based on their sensitivity to estrogen or progesterone hormones and whether they overexpress a protein, HER2.
PBN: What are the risk factors for developing breast cancer?
STUCKEY:
Risk factors include increasing age, obesity, dense breast tissue, early age at first menstruation, later age at menopause, having children later in life or not at all, alcohol consumption, family history of breast cancer, and inherited genetic predisposition.
PBN: Are there any symptoms of early-stage breast cancer to look out for?
STUCKEY:
Most patients present due to an abnormal mammogram. However, symptoms of breast cancer may include a breast mass, skin changes such as thickening/dimpling/redness, enlarged lymph nodes under the arm, or nipple discharge.
PBN: What resources are available for those concerned about their or a loved one’s chance of developing breast cancer?
STUCKEY:
Women should reach out to their medical providers if they have any breast concerns or a family history of breast cancer. Women & Infants and Kent hospitals have comprehensive Breast Health Centers to address breast cancer screening, treatment, prevention and genetic assessment. For more information, please visit https://www.carenewengland.org/breast-health
or call (401) 535-7040 to schedule an appointment at the location of your choice.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
