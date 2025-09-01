Five Questions With: Dr. David Harrington

Rhode Island Hospital has been reverified as a burn center by the American Burn Association. The hospital is the only one in the region to have a Burn Center, Stroke Center and Level 1 Trauma Center.
Dr. David Harrington, director of the Rhode Island Hospital Burn Center, spoke with Providence Business News about this recent recognition.
PBN: What is the process like for earning verification from the American Burn Association?
HARRINGTON:
Earning verification from the American Burn Association is a thorough and demanding process. It begins with the hospital completing a pre-review questionnaire, followed by an on-site evaluation conducted by a team that typically includes a physician, nurse and rehabilitation specialist. During the site visit, the hospital must demonstrate compliance with 136 specific criteria.
Following the visit, the ABA’s Verification Committee reviews the findings and determines whether the hospital meets the standards for verification or reverification. This rigorous process is repeated every three years. Rhode Island Hospital is proud to be a verified burn center for both adult and pediatric care.
PBN: How are the staff members involved in this process?
HARRINGTON:
Reverification is a major undertaking, and at Rhode Island Hospital, it’s truly a team effort. Staff from across the Burn Center – including doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists and many others – work closely together to meet the ABA’s high standards. Collaboration across all disciplines is essential to our success.
PBN: What does this verification mean for the Burn Center and its ability to provide care?
HARRINGTON:
ABA verification is a recognized standard of excellence. It signals to emergency responders and the public that our Burn Center provides top-tier, specialized care. For instance, emergency medical services may bypass other hospitals to bring patients directly to our center, unless there are other urgent medical needs.
Beyond that, verification gives us a strong sense of pride and purpose. It supports continuous improvement in patient care, strengthens staff engagement and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional treatment.
PBN: How does the Burn Center plan to build upon this reverification in terms of staffing and services?
HARRINGTON:
Since first achieving verification in 2010, Rhode Island Hospital has maintained this status through each three-year review cycle. With every reverification, the ABA offers guidance and encourages growth – in both staffing and care delivery systems. This process has been instrumental in helping us expand our services and elevate the quality of care we provide.
PBN: How many burn centers in Rhode Island have this verification?
HARRINGTON:
Rhode Island Hospital is the only ABA-verified Burn Center in the state.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
