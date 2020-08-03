Five Questions With: Dr. David Wazer

Dr. David Wazer, a radiation oncologist, is director of the Lifespan Cancer Institute, which has locations in Providence and East Greenwich, along with a new center in Lincoln. Wazer discusses the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on the institute, its new site, recent recognition by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and future plans for a popular 5K organized by Lifespan.

PBN: Has COVID-19 impacted cancer care at the Lifespan Cancer Institute and in general?

WAZER: We have been very concerned about coronavirus impacts on cancer prevention and treatment, especially when so many cancers today can be effectively treated when caught early and when our institute has so many promising clinical trials – more than 150 – to offer those with advanced disease. One recent survey by the Prevent Cancer Foundation found that about 35% of Americans missed cancer screenings during the pandemic and another 43% missed medical appointments. But we are finding that our patients are greatly reassured when they visit our hospital sites and remote offices thanks to the extraordinary measures we are taking to prevent the spread of the virus – including aggressive disinfecting regimes, social distancing protocols, and coronavirus screening to ensure patients are not putting others at risk.

PBN: Why did the Lifespan Cancer Institute open a new site in Lincoln?

WAZER: Our institute has seen tremendous growth in recent years. We have been recruiting some of the nation’s foremost clinicians and researchers and greatly expanding our clinical trials, including new immunotherapies. That translates into world-class care for patients right here in Southeastern New England. Patients no longer need to go the hassle or expense of driving great distances or going to big cities to get the most advanced cancer care. We are making it even easier for them to access that care by opening multiple locations – close to their homes – including our most recent site in Lincoln.

PBN: What services are offered there?

WAZER: Our Lincoln site at 701 George Washington Highway mirrors our popular remote location in East Greenwich. It offers a wide variety of adult and pediatric services, including doctor’s appointments, laboratory testing, and infusion for chemotherapy that needs to be administered intravenously. Medical hematologists and oncologists are being joined there soon by specialists in thoracic and gastrointestinal cancers as well as melanoma. The site opened in late 2019 with limited hours, was closed during the coronavirus outbreak, and is now hitting full stride with full hours Monday through Friday.

PBN: What is the significance of the institute recently being designated a Blue Distinction Center?

WAZER: We were honored to recently be named a Blue Distinction Center for Cancer Care by Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The designation means that our institute incorporates patient-centered and data-driven practices to coordinate care and improve quality and safety. It’s a wonderful affirmation of the tremendous care we know that we are providing our patients.

PBN: Will the Rise Above Cancer 5k be held?

WAZER: Our road race in Warwick had quickly grown into one of the most successful in Rhode Island – and for a great cause. It benefits The Malloy Strong Fund, which provides financial support to patients in need and honors the late Providence Police officer Ed Malloy, one of our patients and a huge race supporter. We had to cancel this year’s event but are hopeful it will return in 2021. But this is still a critical fund for our patients and we encourage people to donate online or by making out a check to the Lifespan Cancer Institute and sending it to the Lifespan Cancer Institute, 139 Point St., Providence, RI, 02903.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.