Five Questions With: Dr. Jordan Hebert

Dr. Jordan Hebert is the new medical director of robotic surgery at Kent County Memorial Hospital. Hebert specializes in minimally invasive surgery, with expertise in bariatric surgery, hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, colon surgery and anti-reflux procedures. He discusses his new role, the advantages of robotic surgery and what he’s hoping to bring to Kent Hospital.

PBN: As the new medical director of robotic surgery at Kent Hospital, what is on top of your to-do list?

HEBERT: Expanding robotic surgery access for our patients is at the top of that list. We currently have an exceptional multispecialty team of skilled robotic surgeons operating at Kent Hospital, and I am excited to work closely with them to continually improve the structure for our robotic surgery program.

Further growth of our robotic infrastructure will ensure that this specialized instrumentation is always available to be called upon when needed. Although not every surgery needs robotic assistance, when robotic instrumentation is the best tool for the job, I want to ensure that our patients have access to this technology. Fortunately, through sound investments made over the past several years, the latest generation of leading robotic platforms is already in use today at Kent Hospital.

PBN: How does robotic surgery differ from traditional surgery? What are some advantages for the patients and the surgeons?

HEBERT: This is an excellent question. In a word: precision. In a few more words: Traditional surgical approaches typically involve large incisions in order to allow surgeons to use their hands directly. Surgeons try to limit such invasive incisions whenever possible, as smaller incisions can decrease the risk of surgical complications. In my field, laparoscopic surgery was the first major advancement in performing big surgeries through small incisions.

Laparoscopic instruments have several limitations, however, and robotic surgery eliminates many of those limitations. Instruments with increased motion capabilities and 3D video imaging are two examples where the robotic platform provides a clear advantage to surgeons. Another example is illustrated in a surgery that I perform called abdominal wall reconstruction. This is a surgery used to treat patients with large hernias.

Abdominal wall reconstruction was almost exclusively performed through a large open incision until robotic surgery provided a solution to the technical constraints that laparoscopic surgery could not overcome. The unique precision available on the robotic platform proved to be the tool needed to convert this surgery from a large-incision operation into a minimally invasive one.

The advantage for patients is that, through the use of robotic technology, more surgeries than ever before can be performed through small incisions. This leads to patients experiencing quicker recovery times, less pain, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and greater overall satisfaction.

PBN: What kind of specialized training does a surgeon need to perform robotic surgery?

HEBERT: There are specialized training pathways that surgeons must complete prior to performing robotic surgery. The training is robust and distinct from the training that occurs for other types of surgery. Classroom learning, hands-on equipment training and eventually direct supervision by experienced robotic surgeons are among the mandatory steps in the process for those without established expertise. Other members of the operating room team, such as our nurses, receive specialized robotic training as well.

While similar in certain ways to laparoscopic surgery, there are many unique training considerations specific to robotic surgery. It’s difficult to explain this without getting too technical, so I like to use the analogy of riding a bike versus driving a car. The skill sets utilized are very different. Having the skills necessary to ride a bike does not mean that someone has the skills necessary to drive a car. Laparoscopic and robotic skills are similarly different. As with wearing a helmet versus wearing a seatbelt, the safety considerations between the two differ as well. The training pathway for robotic surgeons focuses on these differences.

PBN: What types of robotic surgeries does Kent Hospital offer?

HEBERT: One of the many factors attracting me to join the surgical team at Kent Hospital is the multidisciplinary expertise in robotic surgery present at this institution. Surgeons from numerous specialties have come together here to make this a truly comprehensive robotics program. The list of robotic surgeries available at Kent Hospital includes:

Bariatric, metabolic and weight-loss surgery.

Hernia repair, including abdominal wall reconstruction.

Foregut surgery, including anti-reflux surgery.

Colon surgery.

Gallbladder surgery.

Urologic surgery.

Gynecologic surgery.

Thoracic surgery.

Orthopedic joint replacement surgery.

PBN: In your career, you have performed some cutting-edge, innovative surgery. Are there any technological developments you are hoping to see in the next few years? Any that you want to bring to Kent Hospital?

HEBERT: I feel it is important to remember that the terms “cutting edge” and “innovative” don’t automatically mean “better.” It’s easy to get excited about the latest and greatest technological developments in surgical care, but careful vetting of these advancements is crucial to maintaining the highest standards of patient care. At the end of the day, surgical care is not about fascinating technology; it’s about doing what’s best for each individual patient.

That being said, one of the major advancements that I am excited to bring to Kent Hospital is the LINX procedure. This is a minimally invasive anti-reflux treatment option for patients suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as GERD. Although I was the first surgeon in the state of Rhode Island to perform this procedure, LINX has been FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approved for more than 10 years now and has been used to treat over 40,000 patients in the United States alone. Careful review of the scientific data drove the decision to make this innovation available to my patients.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.