Five Questions With: Dr. Katharine Darland

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DR. KATHARINE DARLAND is the chief medical officer at the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, where she manages the medical side of coordinating care for older adults with complex needs. / COURTESY PACE ORGANIZATION OF RHODE ISLAND

In June, Dr. Katharine Darland was named the chief medical officer of PACE Organization of Rhode Island, a Riverside-based nonprofit health plan in East Providence providing services to more than 500 seniors. She comes to PACE having most recently served as an attending hospitalist physician and an associate professor of medicine at The Warren Alpert

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