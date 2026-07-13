Five Questions With: Dr. Katharine Darland

In June, Dr. Katharine Darland was named the chief medical officer of PACE Organization of Rhode Island, a Riverside-based nonprofit health plan in East Providence providing services to more than 500 seniors. She comes to PACE having most recently served as an attending hospitalist physician and an associate professor of medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.PACE-RI supports older adults with low income who are medically complex. I was interested in that challenge and the opportunity to build longer-term patient relationships. What also drew me is that PACE is quite innovative – we are the only provider of care in Rhode Island that is also an insurer. Our model works as a value-based system in which Medicare and Medicaid provide a set amount per month. We see patients as many times as they need to achieve optimal health.It really is quite simple … we want what is best for our participants. By focusing on the patients and the quality of care they receive, the whole organization benefits. When people are happy and able to receive the care they need, they tend to be healthier. It’s a win-win situation with our participants at the heart of it all.The biggest difference is that we are exclusively caring for older adults with highly complex medical, functional and social needs. Many elders live with multiple chronic conditions, have long and complicated medical histories, see several specialists and take numerous medications. At PACE-RI, this is exactly the kind of care we are built to provide. Rather than addressing one concern in isolation, we focus on the whole person – understanding their medical needs, daily routines, goals, support systems and quality of life.Housing insecurity among older adults is one of the biggest changes we’re seeing – you can’t age in place if you don’t have a place to live. That intensifying need is what prompted us to recently acquire three buildings with 100 assisted and independent apartments. What has stayed the same since we were founded over 20 years ago is that older adults still need coordinated medical care, social connection and accessible transportation – all of which we provide as part of our program.In many traditional healthcare settings, providers may have limited time to address very complex needs during a brief office visit. In our model, our physicians and interdisciplinary teams have the time and structure to look more deeply. For example, someone may join PACE and already be taking several medications, some of which cause side effects that were then treated with additional medications. We work thoughtfully to simplify medication regimens when appropriate so that we can reduce unnecessary burden and help participants feel and function as well as possible. That ability to build relationships, coordinate across disciplines and incorporate patients in care planning is how we provide truly person-centered care. Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at Kannermascolo@PBN.com.