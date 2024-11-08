Five Questions With: Dr. Kleckner Charles 

Dr. Kleckner Charles / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Dr. Kleckner Charles / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Dr. Kleckner Charles | CEO, Thrive Behavioral Health 1. What are your immediate goals as Thrive Behavioral Health’s new CEO? My immediate goals center around ensuring operational efficiency while enhancing the quality and accessibility of care. I plan to strengthen our Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model further, ensuring we remain responsive to the needs

