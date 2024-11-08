Five Questions With: Dr. Kleckner Charles 

My immediate goals center around ensuring operational efficiency while enhancing the quality and accessibility of care. I plan to strengthen our Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model further, ensuring we remain responsive to the needs of the communities we serve. This involves streamlining processes, fostering innovative service delivery and improving staff engagement.I was drawn to Thrive by its dedication to holistic care and its pivotal role as a community leader in the realm of whole-person health. The organization’s commitment to innovation and integrated care … reflects my passion for breaking down barriers between behavioral health and physical health services. Thrive’s mission – which aligns closely with my values of advancing equitable care for all individuals ... creates a strong sense of unity and shared purpose among us.Leading Thrive at this significant juncture, as one of the eight CCBHCs in the state, is both a privilege and a tremendous responsibility. This unique position positions us as a model for comprehensive, coordinated care, and an opportunity to lead in reshaping the future of behavioral health. We can leverage the CCBHC designation to provide accessible, integrated services that address mental health, substance use and primary care needs all in one place.This program is set to elevate our standard of care, foster sustainability and enable us to reach more individuals in need. By offering a broader spectrum of services under one roof, we can reduce fragmentation in care and promote continuity for our clients.One of the primary challenges in behavioral health care is access – ensuring that individuals can obtain the care they need in a timely manner. This is compounded by workforce shortages, stigma and financial barriers. To address these, I plan to focus on innovative recruitment strategies to bolster our workforce, advocate for policies that enhance reimbursement and access to care, and continue to break down stigma through community outreach and education.