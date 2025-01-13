Five Questions With: Dr. Matthew Oliver

January is recognized as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about cervical cancer and cervical health. Dr. Matthew Oliver, an oncologist at Women & Infants Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about cervical cancer and cervical health.
PBN: Why is January Cervical Cancer Awareness Month?
OLIVER:
January was designated as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month to emphasize the importance of starting the new year with proactive health measures, including screenings and vaccinations. The symbolism of January as the first month of the year ties well with themes of new beginnings, resolutions and prioritizing health, which aligns with the preventive message of cervical cancer awareness.
By encouraging awareness in January, health care organizations aim to:
PBN: What are some risk factors for developing cervical cancer?
OLIVER:
- Promote preventive actions like Pap smears and HPV vaccinations early in the year.
- Set the tone for health priorities throughout the year.
- Leverage the increased focus on health-related resolutions people often make at the start of the year.
Several risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing cervical cancer. These include:
- Human papillomavirus infection, especially with high-risk strains like HPV-16 and HPV-18. Persistent infection with these strains can lead to the development of precancer and cancer of the cervix.
- Smoking can weaken the immune system, preventing the resolution of HPV infection and exposing cervical cells to harmful chemicals, increasing the risk of developing cervical cancer.
- Lack of regular screening by not undergoing regular Pap smears or HPV tests can delay the detection of precancerous changes in the cervix.
- Having multiple sexual partners throughout your lifetime increases exposure to HPV.
While some risk factors cannot be controlled for, many can be mitigated through vaccination against HPV, regular screenings with Pap smears, safe sexual practices, and lifestyle changes like quitting smoking.
PBN: What can be done to help prevent cervical cancer?
OLIVER:
Cervical cancer is highly preventable, especially with early detection and preventive measures. Key strategies to help prevent cervical cancer include:
PBN: How prevalent is cervical cancer, and how curable is it?
OLIVER:
- Get vaccinated against HPV. HPV vaccination is highly effective in preventing infections from high-risk HPV types that cause most cervical cancers. The vaccine is recommended for males and females from ages 11-45. The optimal timing for HPV vaccination is before the first sexual encounter.
- Regular screening through Pap smear/HPV testing. The recommendation for screening depends on age and prior screening results. If a Pap smear or HPV test shows abnormal results, it is important to follow through with the recommended diagnostic procedures or treatments.
- Practicing safe sexual behavior like the use of condoms reduces the risk of HPV and other sexually transmitted infections. Limiting the number of lifetime sexual partners can decrease HPV exposure risk.
- Avoiding smoking or quitting smoking can significantly lower the risk of developing cervical cancer.
According to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], each year in the United States about 11,500 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die of this cancer.
Cure rates of cervical cancer depend on the stage at which it is diagnosed. If diagnosed at an early stage, the five-year relative survival rate is over 90%. Conversely, if diagnosed after the cancer has already spread to distant parts of the body, identified as stage IV cancer, the five-year survival rate is around 20%.
Stages of cervical cancer range from stage I-IV and the patient's course largely depends on where in this spectrum their diagnosis falls.
PBN: What should someone do if they are concerned about developing cervical cancer?
OLIVER:
It is encouraging that, for the most part, cervical cancer is preventable. There are two main courses of action to help prevent cervical cancer. First, you should make sure that you have received the HPV vaccination series if you are eligible. We know that HPV vaccination is extremely effective against the HPV virus, which is the main cause of most cervical cancers.
The second-most-important action you can take is to ensure you are undergoing regular Pap smear screenings as recommended by national guidelines. The use of HPV vaccination and routine Pap smear testing has led to a significant decrease in cervical cancer rates over the past several decades. Do not hesitate to ask your primary care provider or OB-GYN doctor about both methods to prevent cervical cancer.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.