Five Questions With: Dr. Sandra Rao

By
-
DR. SANDRA RAO is the director of breast imaging at Rhode Island Medical Imaging. / COURTESY RHODE ISLNAD MEDICAL IMAGING

Dr. Sandra Rao, director of breast imaging at Rhode Island Medical Imaging, spoke recently with Providence Business News about her role and breast imaging trends to help raise awareness with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month being observed in October. PBN: Why did you want to step into the role of director of breast imaging at

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlock AI Potential with High-Speed Connectivity

The rise of AI is reshaping businesses across the country and transforming processes and workflows…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR