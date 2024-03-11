Five Questions With: Dr. Steven Katz

Dr. Steven Katz is chief medical officer at the TriSalus Life Sciences Translational Immunotherapy Laboratory at Lifespan Corp., where he leads the lab’s research, which is focused on developing immunotherapy approaches for treating liver and pancreatic tumors.
U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., recently visited the TriSalus Life Sciences lab, which is also associated with Brown University. Amo, a member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, was one of the House and Senate members who worked with TriSalus Life Sciences and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to ensure there is continued reimbursement for the TriNav Infusion system. TriNav can improve the delivery of cancer therapies in solid and hard-to-treat liver tumors.
PBN: Can you describe the lab’s recent work on developing immunotherapy approaches for liver and pancreatic tumors?
KATZ:
The TriSalus Immunotherapy Lab on the Lifespan campus is focused on pre-clinical experiments to better understand how to design approaches for patients and analyzing specimens from clinical trial patients from across the country.
The pre-clinical work enables our scientists to generate data to explain how our immunotherapy drug is leading to very promising clinical outcomes in liver and pancreas cancer patients, in addition to how the delivery approach enables this.
The work on clinical trial specimens provides direct insight into how patients are responding to treatment and potentially how we may better predict who is most likely to benefit. Brown medical students and residents from the Department of Surgery are important contributors to this work.
PBN: How does TriNav improve cancer therapies for solid and hard-to-treat liver tumors?
KATZ:
There is clinical and population-based study data to support the idea that TriNav enables better liver cancer patient outcomes with chemotherapy or radiation beads delivered into vessels feeding the tumors. TriNav allows physicians to give their liver cancer patients critical treatment into liver tumors with a high degree of accuracy, which can improve the lives of these patients.
What is most unique about the delivery technology is that it changes the blood pressure and flow dynamics in target blood vessels, as opposed to passively infusing therapies such as a standard device. Favorably modifying pressure and flow provides physicians with the ability to overcome mechanical barriers in the tumor microenvironment that are known to limit drug delivery in liver tumors.
PBN: What role did U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo play in securing Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reimbursements for the TriNav infusion system?
KATZ:
Rep. Amo was instrumental in working with other members of Congress to encourage CMS to ensure permanent reimbursement for TriNav. Through their tireless advocacy, we were able to ensure consistent access to TriNav for patients in R.I. and across the country.
PBN: How can the technology affect patients within Rhode Island and throughout the U.S.?
KATZ:
The TriNav device is a game changer for patients with liver cancer, especially for those who have failed one or more lines of prior treatment. One reason treatments may fail in liver cancer patients is that not enough of the drug is being delivered to the tumors with standard approaches.
TriNav has a very unique mechanism of action that changes fluid pressure and flow in vessels feeding liver tumors to improve delivery and minimize harm to normal tissue, which supports better outcomes.
PBN: In what areas do you hope to expand this research?
KATZ:
TriSalus is already investing in clinical trials for an innovative pancreatic cancer device and a future immunotherapy treatment. These innovations build on TriNav’s record of success to fundamentally alter how cancer treatments are administered, and ultimately work with the body’s own immune system to kill the remnants of cancer wherever it exists in the body. Our therapeutic platform is founded upon the concept of using innovative delivery technology to maximize drug concentrations in liver or pancreas tumors, while sparing normal tissue to minimize side effects.
Critical aspects of this work are being done at the TriSalus lab on the Lifespan campus, in collaboration with the Department of Surgery at Brown. As the program evolves, we look forward to continuing and growing the collaborations in Rhode Island and enabling patients in the area to access innovative therapeutic options, while providing meaningful career opportunities for those interested in the field.
