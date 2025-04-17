Five Questions With: Eddie Rayden

Eddie Rayden is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd. Based in Barrington, Rayden received the Greater Providence Board of Realtors Circle of Sales Excellence Gold Award each year from 2020 to 2024. Before joining RPL, Rayden was director of national promotion for Radio Disney and later helped launch Xbox 360 and other tech products while leading Young and Rubicam's Team Microsoft marketing and communications group. In addition to Rhode Island, Rayden has bought, lived in and sold homes in California, Texas and Washington. Rayden has also served as a board member for the Barrington Education Foundation, as treasurer for the Bellevue Schools PTA, as a marketing consultant for Bellevue Art Museum, and as a creative consultant to The Summit Homeowner Association.Rising building costs are a concern, but the potential is there for buyers willing to put in some effort to maximize their investment. The real estate landscape is changing. While location, repairs and staging still impact profit, limited inventory has sparked a trend: More buyers are purchasing homes that need work.I had an excellent year in real estate in 2024, with remarkable listings, sales across the state and the opportunity to help many wonderful families. While 2023 was centered around interest rates and 2024 focused on navigating information (and misinformation) surrounding the National Association of Realtors settlement, 2025 presents new challenges: limited inventory, rising construction costs and an uncertain economic climate. Despite the challenges, the real estate industry continues to move forward, driven by the constant need for buyers to buy and sellers to sell.I always want to exceed expectations. Advising a client up front on current market conditions is always the best way to set the stage and begin the process. Pricing properties correctly is paramount. Market transparency leads to quicker sales, higher profits and an ability to implement an accurate marketing plan. I’ll do my best to provide up-to-the-minute information and statistics that allow sellers to price their property correctly so we can drive toward multiple offers.Great question. The online tools that Residential Properties agents have at their disposal to market a seller's home are incredible, from market analysis to worldwide distribution. A successful campaign involves many digital components, from high-quality listing photos to the secure transfer of funds. I'm passionate about staying on top of the latest online trends, but most clients don't realize the level of security necessary to prevent scams throughout the listing and buying process. This is why I undergo monthly training and retraining. Given that real estate transactions are usually one of the largest investments my clients make, I feel sorry for buyers and sellers who don't use an agent, as I've seen the negative repercussions of the general public trying to save a few bucks.The NAR settlement has simply prompted a reordering of steps within the process to enhance transparency and clarity. Standard industry agreements remain consistent, but the specific order in which they are presented and formalized has shifted. Now, it's imperative to establish agreements with potential buyers before showing properties or to outline commission structures within a purchase and sales agreement. These adjustments are more procedural than substantive, ensuring that all parties are aligned on expectations and compensation from the outset. The foundation of my work as an agent – identifying properties, facilitating negotiations and guiding clients through the transaction – remains unchanged. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.