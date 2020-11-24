Five Questions With: Erica Martineau

Erica Martineau was recently promoted to senior vice president and regional manager with Bank Rhode Island, and oversees a network of 11 branch locations that span from Cranston to South Kingstown.

Martineau joined the bank in 2009 as regional manager, and previously worked 13 years at Citizens Bank, including in regional administration.

PBN: What are your top priorities in your position with BankRI?

MARTINEAU: Although our world and our days look different right now, my priorities remain unchanged. My focus never wavers from delivering an exceptional banking experience for customers and giving back to the communities where we live and work.

These have been new times with new challenges, and that has further underscored the importance of being accessible. People want a familiar name and face to work with, and those relationships are our most important priority. Special appointments, a lot of time spent on the phone and on email – whatever our customers need. Even during a pandemic, nothing stops us from being fully available to those who depend on us. That’s where we place a premium.

PBN: During times of limited access to bank branches, how are some of the ways BankRI was creative to ensure the availability of services for customers?

MARTINEAU: I’d say one of the biggest ways we were creative was by expanding the services available at our drive-up teller. Utilizing drive-up differently provided an important outlet for customers who prefer speaking with their banker to pressing buttons. Opening accounts, signing documents, meeting the daily needs of our business customers – these are some of the ways we pivoted the use of drive-up tellers. We’d have virtual consultations with customers and then schedule a time when they’d come through the outside lane to finalize their transaction.

Everyone’s situation is different, and customers understandably have had a lot of questions and even some level of anxiety. Being creative also meant being flexible with how and when we connect with customers to have those conversations and discuss their finances and goals. Technology has played an enormous role in all of this.

PBN: Throughout the pandemic, consumers have become more reliant on mobile and online services, have you seen some of that shift back to in-person now that bank offices are back open?

MARTINEAU: What we tend to see with our customers is an appreciation and desire for in-person banking, so once that returned as an option, our customers also returned.

Our customers want to connect with those who handle their money. We see this responsibility as a privilege – that they invite us into their lives and demonstrate trust that we help guide them into retirement, or to finance the next phase of their business or college for their children. The human element is very powerful and is part of what makes us successful.

Everyone has mobile banking, online and ATM technology, and there’s no doubt they are vitally important to our industry. But we believe, by and large, people are drawn to relationship banking and that’s what we offer.

PBN: What has the process been like to reopen branch lobbies and what has BankRI seen for customer activity during this time? Do you feel in-person banking can return to pre-COVID levels?

MARTINEAU: In following health and safety guidelines, and ensuring regular, rigorous cleanings and sanitizing, we really took a strategic and phased approach to reopening. We spoke extensively with customers about how they were being served and that they could access what they needed.

From when we were appointment-only, we had good systems and processes in place to allow for more people in our branches once the time came. Everyone must wear a face covering and social distance, and a greeter welcomes customers and asks a few questions. Our customers have been great and that’s made it all easier.

I’d say our activity has been strong. While we’re not quite back to pre-COVID levels, the difference is only around 10%. Predicting a full return is difficult – customers may be more selective, but when it comes to big financial decisions, I believe people prefer that personal touchpoint.

PBN: Considering the uncertain times we’re living through, what do you see as the future for physical bank branches?

MARTINEAU: We’ve been hearing for close to 20 years that brick-and-mortar branches will go away and that banking will become computerized, yet we continue to see growth around the country with physical locations going up. Have there been closures? Yes, but those tend to be driven by efficiency and where there’s repetition in larger institutions.

Banks are a pillar in our community and branches symbolize stability. When it matters most, this is where customers want to be. I do believe we will continue to have physical branches and that they’ll remain vital.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.