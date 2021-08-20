Five Questions With: Frank Picozzi

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

5Q: Frank Picozzi | Mayor, city of Warwick 1. How has being a small-business owner prepared you for the role of mayor? Being a former contractor, I’m very sensitive to the amount of bureaucracy and red tape that greatly delays projects, and therefore profits, and causes inconvenience to the customer or taxpayer. It is a…