Five Questions With: Gregory Arakelian

Gregory Arakelian is commercial director at Lila Delman Compass, where he specializes in retail, hospitality and waterfront residential sales. Most recently, he brokered the $1.7 million sale of Palmer’s Cove Marina in Groton, Conn., which was his fifth marina sale in southeastern New England. Arakelian also received CoStar's National Impact Award for Sale of the Year for the former 207-room Wyndham Providence hotel at 1850 Post Rd. in Warwick for $5.9 million in October 2023.Commercial real estate, in a lot of ways, is like the wild west. You're dealing directly with street-smart investors and operators who have made a living out of getting a deal. Your initial role as a listing broker is to have an expert-level understanding of the property, its unique characteristics, its income generation and potential, and equally important, who the buyer is. Your next role is to vet potential buyers to sift out those with genuine intentions, and for this specific property, which contains three separate businesses, the buyer pool could be a broader range than strictly marina investors. The goal is always to cast the widest net in order to give the seller multiple options, which is what happened here.A lot of the largest marinas in Rhode Island have been gobbled up by Safe Harbor, as they have a size requirement. However, the medium-size marinas tend to be run more efficiently, and pound for pound, they can be more profitable than large marinas. Marinas in this area continue to be a scarce and sought-after asset, especially if they have a residential component.You cannot make a new marina in Rhode Island, which is one of the reasons they are valuable. As a broker specializing in hospitality and development, we try to target projects which include water amenities because a hotel or condo exponentially increases in value if it has amenities such as dockage or water access.The national award, determined by a panel of peers and various experts for the positive impact the resulting development has on the community, recognized my sale of a five-story hotel next to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport that is being converted to 181 units of workforce-geared apartments at a time when demand for quality, reasonably priced housing is at a new high. It's nice to not just be recognized for record-breaking prices and for something meaningful like improving quality of life for a valuable segment of our community.The current factors influencing the commercial real estate market in Rhode Island seem to be adaptive reuse, interest rates, the political landscape and steady demand. The conversion of obsolete and underutilized buildings into modern facilities is gaining momentum. Inflation has somewhat softened, and interest rates have been lowering. Industrial, multifamily and neighborhood retail segments of the market remain strong due to low supply and steady demand. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.