Five Questions With: Jack Renza

Jack Renza has taught accounting to thousands of the Community College of Rhode Island students since 1975. Many of those students have gone on to make their own mark on the accounting field.

Renza’s public accounting career began in 1969 with Peat Marwick, Mitchell and Co., and he went on to establish his own accounting practice in 1975. Renza joined Larry Kahn and Alan Litwin to form Kahn, Litwin, Renza and Co. in 1999. He and three others in the local accounting field are being honored during the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants’ inaugural Industry Legends Awards ceremony on April 20.

PBN: What attracted you to teach accounting at CCRI in the first place?

RENZA: In 1975, when I was first starting to practice as a CPA, CCRI reached out to ask if I could fill in for an accounting professor who was on medical leave. The opportunity was life changing because it gave me a chance to try something new. I then recognized that the profession of teaching accounting could help change young people’s lives forever.

PBN: How have the students changed over the years? And the profession of teaching accounting itself?

RENZA: The students are still enthusiastic with similar hope and dreams and have evolved over the past 48 years as a result of social media. I believe they are more aware of opportunities because of the internet and technology. That being said, the CPA and teaching profession has the challenge to get the message across to young people of the diverse and exciting opportunities in the profession of accounting, which is still “the language of business.”

PBN: Is CCRI a viable route for business students looking to eventually become CPAs?

RENZA: Absolutely! CCRI has considerably expanded the opportunities for business students considering a CPA track, by constantly reviewing its curriculum and articulation agreements with other four-year colleges that provide accounting programs. We have many success stories of CCRI alums excelling in the profession. One in particular is Bill Pirolli, a CCRI graduate who went on to become the chair of the American Institute of CPAs.

PBN: While teaching at CCRI, you were one of the founders of Kahn, Litwin, Renza and Co. in 1999. How did you balance the two?

RENZA: The balance between teaching at CCRI and practicing accounting with KLR was a joint effort and professional relationship with my partners and the entire team at KLR. Realizing we all had strengths to enhance the mission of the firm, senior management at KLR urged all partners and team members to give back to the community, clients and [the] profession. What better way than to teach the next generation and pass on the excitement that the profession provides.

PBN: You’re one of the people in the local accounting field that are being honored as a “legend” by the RISCPA. How do you feel about that? What does it mean to you?

RENZA: It is a privilege to be honored by my fellow professionals. But the overriding honor is to see the success of so many others, including the other legend award winners. At times, I feel like a proud parent watching so many students, partners, team members, clients and friends excel. They have all been an inspiration to me! For that, I am most thankful!