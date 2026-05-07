Five Questions With: James Houle

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JAMES HOULE is an appraiser and Rhode Island real estate expert based in Portsmouth, where he runs his business, James Houle & Associates. / COURTESY JAMES HOULE & ASSOCIATES

James Houle is an appraiser and Rhode Island real estate expert based in Portsmouth, where he runs his business, James Houle & Associates. He got his start in the Rhode Island real estate industry in 1981, when he established his real estate appraisal, consulting and brokerage service. While still a licensed real estate broker, Houle

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