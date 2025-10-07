Five Questions With: Jason Mainelli

Jason Mainelli was recently hired as the first community manager in Rhode Island for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., which does business as Chase Bank and is a wholly owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. In his new role, Mainelli will lead financial health outreach for Chase, working with local nonprofits, small businesses and community groups.
Mainelli is part of a national network of community managers and supports Chase’s presence in Rhode Island, where the bank operates 16 branches. With 25 years in financial services, he’s active in the Providence area and has held leadership roles with Boys Town, Energy Scholars, and the Knights of Columbus. Mainelli spoke with Providence Business News about his new role.
PBN: What does it mean to you to be Chase’s first community manager in Rhode Island, and how do you envision making an impact in this new role?
MAINELLI:
I’m truly honored to serve as Chase’s first community manager in Rhode Island, bringing financial health education and stronger partnerships to communities across the state. My hope is that every Rhode Islander feels supported and has access to the tools they need to reach their dreams.
I often hear people worry about credit, managing debt, or sticking to a budget. My goal is to make financial health and resilience accessible to everyone, no matter where they begin their journey, and one of my favorite ways of doing this is through free workshops – open to all.
PBN: With more than 25 years working in financial services, what experiences have best prepared you for this community-focused role?
MAINELLI:
I have lived and worked in Rhode Island my entire life, so I know a thing or two about the importance of building relationships here, facing challenges head-on and appreciating what makes the Ocean State special.
Family and community are at the heart of everything I do. I’m inspired by how much Chase invests in our community. When good things happen, we celebrate together. When we face challenges, we roll up our sleeves and work together to find solutions.
PBN: You’re focused on financial health education. What are some of the most common challenges you see in Rhode Island communities, and how are you addressing them?
MAINELLI:
Rhode Island is actually leading the way in financial health education. In 2021, the state made financial health courses a requirement for high school graduation, which is fantastic for young people embarking on their next chapter of adulthood. While there has been great progress to making financial education resources available to everyone, there’s still more work to do.
I’m working with schools, nonprofits and businesses to help expand access. Concepts like budgeting, saving and building credit are important building blocks of personal financial success. The stronger foundation people have, the more confident and empowered they’ll be to take control of their financial future.
PBN: You’ve begun developing partnerships with local nonprofits and business leaders. Can you share a few examples and talk about how these relationships will support your work?
MAINELLI:
I’ve been lucky to partner with some amazing organizations – like the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, Salve Regina [University], Bristol School Department, and many others.
These partnerships are already making a real difference for our neighbors. By working together, we can reach more people, share resources and create programs that really fit the needs of our communities. The trust and support I’ve received so far show just how valuable these relationships are, and I’m excited to keep building on them to make an even bigger impact.
PBN: How will your work as community manager help advance economic opportunity and financial empowerment across Rhode Island?
MAINELLI:
I love that I’m not doing this work alone. Together, we’re making financial health accessible and achievable for everyone – whether it’s helping someone learn how to build credit, sharing advice on saving for a big milestone, or connecting local entrepreneurs with resources to grow their businesses.
By leading with kindness, solidarity and education, I work every day to make sure everyone we reach is left better off. Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient Rhode Island where economic opportunity isn’t just a buzzword – it’s something everyone can experience.
