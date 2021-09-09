Five Questions With: Jeff Sweenor

Jeff Sweenor is the CEO and president of Sweenor Builders Inc., which he founded in 1989 in South Kingstown.

Sweenor has been featured as a cast member of iconic home improvement program “This Old House,” as the builder of the 2017 “Idea House” in the village of East Matunuck in South Kingstown, which won a Best in American Living platinum award from the National Association of Home Builders. The show then teamed up with Sweenor for a second time to build the 2018 “Idea House” on the Narragansett waterfront.

PBN: What is the current state of construction and building in the Ocean State, as you see it from your perch in South County?

SWEENOR: We are in a very niche market of high-end custom homes on the water or very close to the water. Most of our projects are second homes and we have well over 24 months of backlog at this time. The demand for our product is unprecedented since Covid has revolutionized the ability to work remotely.

PBN: How have you been able to navigate the delays, shortage of supply and increased cost of building materials?

SWEENOR: We have implemented client selections, and building materials are now made much sooner in the process to allow for delays or to be able to make another selection if unavailable. We also try to get two to three choices on selections, so there is always a plan B.

We are very transparent with the cost of materials, and while no one likes it, the clients are paying it. I think that they also have comfort in seeing significant appreciation in property value along the way.

PBN: Has the shortage of building material supplies led you to have to revise a contract with a client due to their impact on a project? And have you had to extend your delivery dates due to delays and the lack of supplies?

SWEENOR: No, not really, we just stay way out in front with client selections and material ordering. We are working very closely with our vendors and suppliers to try and anticipate shortages or delays.

PBN: When do you anticipate that the building materials market will return to some sense of normalcy?

SWEENOR: We are seeing significant softening in both lumber and plywoods at the mills on a national level and we are starting to see signs of correction at our retail level now.

PBN: What is the future for the Rhode Island builders market, and what new design elements or methods for construction are on the horizon?

SWEENOR: The high-end custom waterfront/water-view market appears to have a significant runway. Rhode Island real estate is still considered a bargain compared to other regional markets and the ability to work more from home has made living in Rhode Island a real opportunity for those who work in metro areas. A significant number of our projects are in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Flood Zones. So, we see methods of construction for flood compliance as the biggest demand for our company.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.