Five Questions With: Jennifer Crellin

By
-
JENNIFER CRELLIN is a sales associate, real estate adviser and luxury business manager for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Based in South County, she specializes in high-end coastal properties in communities that include Narragansett and South Kingstown. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Jennifer Crellin is a sales associate, real estate adviser and luxury business manager for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Based in South County, she specializes in high-end coastal properties in communities, including Narragansett and South Kingstown, with a focus on historically significant and architecturally distinctive homes. Crellin has represented more than $40 million in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Safeguarding the Procurement Process: Oversight, Controls, and Internal Audit’s Impact

Vendor management and procurement integrity are among the most critical and vulnerable functions within the…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR