Five Questions With: Jennifer Crellin

Jennifer Crellin is a sales associate, real estate adviser and luxury business manager for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Based in South County, she specializes in high-end coastal properties in communities, including Narragansett and South Kingstown, with a focus on historically significant and architecturally distinctive homes. Crellin has represented more than $40 million in luxury real estate transactions and has built her business largely through referrals and repeat clients. With a background in sales, styling and interior design, she brings a detail-oriented approach to marketing and positioning properties, particularly those with unique design or historical character.We continue to see very strong demand in the luxury coastal market, particularly from affluent buyers seeking lifestyle-driven purchases rather than purely investment properties. Many are coming from metropolitan markets such as New York, Boston and Connecticut, looking for turnkey waterfront homes that offer privacy, views and walkability to the beach or village amenities. There is also a notable increase in second-home and multigenerational buyers who want spaces suited for entertaining and extended-family stays. Truly exceptional coastal properties, especially those with water frontage, design pedigree and modern finishes, remain highly competitive.Today’s buyers absolutely appreciate historic character, but they want it paired seamlessly with modern livability. Original millwork, classic shingle-style architecture and provenance are incredibly appealing, especially in Rhode Island’s coastal communities, but buyers also expect updated kitchens, spa-like baths, smart home technology, and efficient systems. The most successful homes are those that preserve their architectural integrity while thoughtfully incorporating contemporary comforts. Buyers are willing to pay a premium when that balance has been executed well.Global instability always creates a level of caution in the broader market, as buyers and investors tend to watch economic indicators, interest rates and the stock market more closely. That said, luxury coastal real estate has historically remained relatively resilient, particularly in highly desirable lifestyle markets like Narragansett and the surrounding Rhode Island coastline. Many high-net-worth buyers continue to view prime real estate as a safe, tangible asset during periods of uncertainty. I anticipate thoughtful decision-making this year, but demand for best-in-class properties should remain strong.At the high end of the market, discretion, market intelligence and exceptional communication are absolutely essential. Luxury clients expect an adviser who not only understands pricing and negotiation, but also provides elevated service, strategic marketing and white-glove transaction management. Equally important is having a strong network, attorneys, designers, builders, wealth advisers and fellow brokers because many deals require sophisticated collaboration behind the scenes. Ultimately, trust and the ability to anticipate a client’s needs are what truly differentiate an agent in this space.Agent-to-agent cooperation is often one of the most important factors in successfully closing complex and high-value transactions. Many luxury deals involve unique circumstances, off-market opportunities, multiple stakeholders, tight timelines, or nuanced negotiations, and strong professional relationships help keep those moving forward. Open communication and mutual respect between brokers can create solutions that benefit both buyer and seller. More than ever, connected and collaborative agents bring tremendous value to their clients. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.