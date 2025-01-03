Five Questions With: Jillian Roy

I have worked in behavioral health for over 17 years, with most of the last 14 years at The Providence Center. Our organization is truly special. We help individuals struggling with mental health and substance use disorders live their fullest lives. The amazing team of professionals at the center works tirelessly to achieve this mission.I played an integral role in the planning and application process. The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals partnered with community mental health centers across the state … to achieve this momentous transformation in our behavioral health system.Put simply, CCBHC certification allows the center to help more people in need. The CCBHC model improves community health outcomes and reduces health disparities. We provide the level of care that each individual needs, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance coverage. In particular, certification has allowed us to improve access to services, better support those experiencing a behavioral health crisis and offer mild withdrawal management services.My major goals are to increase community engagement, improve access to our culturally competent behavioral health care services, ensure the sustainability of our programs and grow our already wide range of community partnerships. ... I want The Providence Center to be known as a place where compassionate, caring individuals come to do fulfilling work and build their careers.We have experienced the shortage firsthand. To improve staff retention and attract new staff, the center dedicates a great deal of time and resources to staff appreciation and self-care activities to address staff burnout. We also offer development opportunities through career ladders, tuition reimbursement and clinical supervision at no cost to the employee. ... Continued focus on reimbursement rates, as well as training and education programs for health care workers are critical to boost the workforce.