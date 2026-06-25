Five Questions With: Joe Luca

Joe Luca is president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Providence Chapter for 2026, while continuing to work as longtime North Providence-based realtor for RE/MAX Preferred. As president of the NAHREP Providence Chapter, Luca’s role includes setting strategic direction for chapter activities, building partnerships with local leaders, and hosting educational, networking and cultural events, supporting initiatives that promote financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Luca is also the host of “The Joe Luca Real Estate Show” on WNRI 95.1 FM, 1380AM, and WNRI.com.

PBN: You recently became president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. What attracted you to the organization, and what are your priorities during your tenure as president?

LUCA: What initially attracted me to NAHREP was its mission of expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities and promoting financial literacy within underserved communities. Homeownership remains one of the most effective ways for families to build long-term wealth, and NAHREP has consistently focused on education, advocacy, and professional development to help make that possible.

As president of the Providence chapter, my priorities are growing membership, strengthening relationships with industry partners, providing meaningful educational opportunities, and expanding our impact within the communities we serve. I also want our chapter to be recognized as a trusted resource for housing education and professional development throughout Rhode Island.

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PBN: NAHREP has long focused on expanding homeownership opportunities among Hispanic Americans. What barriers to homeownership do you believe remain most significant today, both nationally and here in Rhode Island?

LUCA: Affordability remains the most significant barrier. Rising home prices, higher interest rates, limited housing inventory, and increasing insurance and maintenance costs have created challenges for many first-time buyers.

In Rhode Island specifically, the shortage of available housing inventory continues to put pressure on prices and limit options for buyers. Financial literacy and access to reliable information also remain important issues. Many prospective buyers are unaware of available down payment assistance programs, financing options, and resources that could help them achieve homeownership sooner than they think.

I believe education is one of the most powerful tools we have to address these challenges.

PBN: You have worked in real estate through multiple market cycles, including periods of rapid appreciation, rising interest rates and constrained inventory. How would you characterize the current Rhode Island housing market, and what trends are you watching most closely?

LUCA: Today’s Rhode Island housing market remains fundamentally constrained by a lack of inventory. While higher interest rates have moderated some demand, there are still not enough homes available to meet the needs of buyers across many price points.

The trend I am watching most closely is inventory. Interest rates will rise and fall over time, but the long-term health of the housing market depends on increasing housing supply. I am also paying close attention to affordability challenges, property insurance costs, property taxes, and demographic shifts as Baby Boomers age and younger generations seek entry into the housing market.

Despite the challenges, Rhode Island remains an attractive place to live, work, and invest, which continues to support long-term housing demand.

PBN: Before entering real estate, you developed experience in property rehabilitation, preservation and investment. How has that background influenced the way you advise buyers, sellers and investors today?

LUCA: My experience in rehabilitation and property preservation taught me to evaluate properties beyond surface appearances. When I walk through a home, I tend to look at systems, maintenance issues, potential improvements, and long-term costs in addition to aesthetics.

That perspective helps buyers better understand what they are purchasing and helps sellers identify opportunities to maximize value before bringing a property to market. For investors, understanding renovation costs, deferred maintenance, and return on investment is often critical to making sound decisions.

Ultimately, I believe my background allows me to provide practical advice that extends beyond the transaction itself.

PBN: If Rhode Island wants to improve housing affordability and expand homeownership opportunities over the next decade, what changes would you most like to see from policymakers, developers and the real estate industry?

LUCA: There is no single solution, but increasing housing supply must be part of the conversation. Rhode Island needs a broader range of housing options, including workforce housing, starter homes, accessory dwelling units, and thoughtfully planned higher-density development in appropriate locations.

I would also like to see continued investment in homebuyer education, financial literacy programs, and public-private partnerships that help qualified buyers overcome down payment and closing cost barriers.

From the real estate industry’s perspective, we must continue to focus on consumer education and advocacy. Homeownership should remain attainable for future generations, and achieving that goal will require collaboration among policymakers, developers, lenders, REALTORS®, and community organizations.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.