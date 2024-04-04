Five Questions With: John Breault

By
-
JOHN BREAULT is vice president of MLS & Member Services for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

John Breault has been vice president of MLS & Member Services for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors since 2018. He recently responded to news regarding the impact of a $418 million settlement stemming from a set of landmark antitrust lawsuits, which still must be approved by a judge, including rules regarding multiple listing services.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR