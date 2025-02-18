Five Questions With: John Silva

By
-
JOHN SILVA, a Bristol resident, is CEO and president of Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank. / COURTESY BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK

John Silva officially took over as CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank in January. Silva, a Bristol resident, has been at Bristol County Savings since 2016, previously working as a senior executive at Santander Bank. He was named president and chief banking officer at BCSB last May. Silva spoke with Providence Business News about his

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR