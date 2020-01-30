Jonathan Andrew Ross is the newly named managing director of The Brenton Hotel, a new luxury boutique hotel under construction in Newport. A veteran of the hospitality and hotel-management industry, Ross will provide leadership and strategic direction for the hotel.

Ross most recently served as regional director of sales and marketing in New England for Auberge Resorts Collection, whose holdings in independent luxury hotels include The Vanderbilt in Newport.

PBN: What will the new Brenton Hotel feature as amenities?

ROSS: It is the chance for Newport to experience a little bit of a new scene right on the waterfront. We are actually bringing to life the first waterfront Newport hotel in over 30 years. Her location is replacing what was an old warehouse that obstructed the view. We’ve built a new luxury hotel with 57 rooms that will enhance not only the cityscape but also [provide] never-before-seen views of the wharf and cityscape. We are scheduled to open in June.

- Advertisement -

PBN: Who is the target audience?

ROSS: Newport is a city that as a destination has built itself on families who are creating memories. We want it to be a destination for people who will return year after year … and develop new traditions. It’s going to appeal to a distinct person or family who enjoy both elegant luxury services and understated elegance. Our starting price for the summer season will be $450 a night. This hotel is also going to appeal to someone who wants to shy away from a national chain. It is independently owned and operated by local Newporters.

PBN: What is your professional background in hotel management?

ROSS: My hotel background is largely focused on luxury travel in New England. I’ve focused on selling and developing luxury experiences, luxury meeting retreats, for the discerning traveler in New England.

PBN: How will this hotel distinguish itself from other hotels in Newport?

ROSS: There is a list of inclusions and experience-driven opportunities that will come along with the Brenton. Floor-to-ceiling windows … that give you that view of Newport. Along the center of the property we have a series of suites that offer both the city and the water views. The views are just unparalleled. In addition to that we’re going to be offering preferred access to Newport National Golf Club. And we’re going to have private boat tours available for the Newport Harbor. We’ve taken great lengths to make sure that technology leads the way in our design. So, enhanced WiFi is built into every guest room.

PBN: What is the appeal of Newport to the national and international tourists?

ROSS: This is definitely a regional resort, but it’s going to have national and international appeal.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.