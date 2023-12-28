Five Questions With: Jonathan Kaufman

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Jonathan Kaufman is a sales associate for The Local Group at Lila Delman Compass. He recently completed the sale of the Rose Furniture Co. building at 245 Warren Ave. in East Providence, which was sold for $600,000 after operating as a family-owned furniture store for more than eight decades. The Local Group was ranked among…