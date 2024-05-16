Five Questions With: Joseph Brennan

By
-
JOSEPH BRENNAN is an attorney who focuses on real estate, specifically managing residential and commercial property closings, negotiating leases, representing clients through municipal government affairs, and practicing land use law. He owns and operates Brennan Law Office in Warwick. / COURTESY BRENNAN LAW OFFICE

Joseph Brennan is an attorney who focuses on real estate, specifically managing residential and commercial property closings, negotiating leases, representing clients through municipal government affairs, and practicing land use law, including zoning and planning matters. Brennan owns and operates Brennan Law Office at 51 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick. He also deals with business formation and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR