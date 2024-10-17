Five Questions With: Karen Donnellan

Karen Donnellan is the regional manager for the Charlestown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, and Westerly offices of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. A Jamestown native and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Donnellan previously managed stores in the retail industry for many years, including Disney Stores, The Gap Inc. and Banana Republic. She joined Mott & Chace as a sales associate in 2019 after becoming licensed and working as a real estate salesperson in 2014.We have had one of our most successful years to date – we are up over 30% in sales volume from last year. As we continue to focus on the future and the growth of our company, we make sure never to lose sight of our clients' needs. We are in the business of exceeding expectations and being the absolute best in the business. We continue to grow and gain market share by recruiting top-notch agents and providing our agents with guidance and expertise as our industry moves through new practice changes.The luxury market in Rhode Island has been very strong this past year. Representing luxury buyers and sellers is something we take pride in as Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates. Luxury properties can be very complex and require much due diligence. Every property and client are unique. By adopting the notion of “one of one,” which typically refers to something as one-of-a-kind, Sotheby’s International Realty showcases homes for a new era of luxury. This approach is defined by the company’s keen eye for a home’s special attributes and the unique experiences and lifestyles they offer. Finding a property to meet the needs of your luxury buyer can be a very rewarding experience.I believe we will have a very strong 2025 in Rhode Island as a whole. With reduced interest rates, we should see more properties coming on the market. We also should see more buyers get back into the market after stepping back due to a combination of lack of inventory and increased interest rates. Those agents who have been able to embrace the new practice changes will most likely have a very successful 2025.We have been preparing our agents for these changes since last year. Most of our agents have their Accredited Buyer Representative certifications. We offered this class to our agents as we prepared for the practice changes to take effect. We continuously update our agents with current information as it relates to the changes in our industry. With knowledge comes power. We believe the most knowledgeable agents will be the most successful in this changing market. We believe the changes can only bring more skilled and trained agents into our field.Real estate agents will always be needed. Buying and selling properties can be a very emotional and complicated process. With the guidance of a well-trained and knowledgeable agent, you will be confident you are getting expert advice from an agent with a passion for helping both buyers and sellers realize their dreams. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.