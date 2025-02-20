Five Questions With: Kelly Moran

Kelly Moran is a Realtor and the 2025 president of the Kent Washington Board of Realtors, where she’s served as a member since 2020. Now a broker associate for William Raveis Real Estate based in Newport, Moran got into the real estate business by first getting involved in the rental industry, after originally working in the biotech industry. She is the owner of KGM Residential LLC, a residential property management and short-term rental business in Newport, and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island.I have been involved with Kent Washington for years, but being president means much more engagement with staff, committee chairs and our Realtor members. It requires a lot of added communication about the inner workings of the association. Our committees are hard at work planning events and professional development for our members, such as monthly Lunch & Learns and round table discussions. We also arrange regular volunteer opportunities for members to engage with the community like cleanup efforts and builds with Habitat for Humanity.For several years now, Realtors and their clients have been battling a very tight market with low inventory, higher interest rates and climbing home values. We have yet to see much relief. The competition in this seller’s market is fierce and has really challenged buyers and their Realtors to get creative in order to stand out in multiple-offer situations. When the market is tough for buyers, it usually means low market share for Realtors, meaning we feel the woes of our clients.Choose a Realtor that you trust and enjoy working with. Transactions don’t always go smoothly or to plan – even in a seller's market – so it is important to work with someone confident in their ability to guide you through challenges and solve problems. My mother, a former real estate agent, insisted on selling her home herself this past year and, after four failed transactions and a lot of stress, decided to hire a professional. I often say, “If real estate were easy, I wouldn’t have a career.”Reputability is a great place to start. It is important to choose a real estate professional that has experience – or at [a] minimum, an experienced mentor – [who] is educated on industry changes and effective in showcasing your property. Selling real estate often comes with twists and turns that seasoned, reputable Realtors will be prepared for.At this time last year, there was a lot of fear of the unknown, and there still is a lot to be determined for buyers and the Realtor affiliation, which has set a high standard for good practice and professionalism in our industry. The approaching deadline last August felt a bit like a Y2K moment, but now that we are around the bend with some adjustments in practice, transactions are still moving along. For me, as someone who previously worked with buyers on good faith over contracts, it just meant more education, communication and paperwork with new clients. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.