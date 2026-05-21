Five Questions With: Kira Greene

Kira Greene is a founding agent for Compass Providence, where she specializes in residential real estate, relocation services and luxury properties. She joined Compass in 2022 following more than eight years with Residential Properties Ltd. and previously worked in marketing and interactive media, including positions with Duffy & Shanley and New York-based T3 Media. Greene was the top-ranked real estate agent in Rhode Island by sales volume in 2025, according to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.The Providence market this spring remains active but more measured than the last few years. Inventory is still tight, with supply up slightly year over year but still around two months, which continues to support pricing. On the East Side, it is even more constrained. Well-prepared, well-priced homes are still moving quickly and seeing strong demand. If something is off, buyers move on fast. Heading into summer, I expect steady demand but a more selective buyer pool where strategy really matters.The buyers who are winning are fully engaged, aligned with their agent and really understand the market. It is hard to be casual in this market. There are often multiple serious buyers on the same property, and decisions still happen quickly. I tell clients to treat it like a real commitment. Get educated, stay close to an engaged local agent and be ready to act. The best outcomes come when people are both prepared and confident.Pricing matters more now than it has in a while. Buyers are very aware of value and quick to react to anything that feels off. That is why I focus heavily on preparation and precise pricing before a home hits the market. A well-prepared, well-priced home will still perform. There is just less room for error. I describe this as a more sensitive seller’s market, which is different from the stronger seller’s markets of recent years.The best agents are constantly evolving. This business is about guiding people through change, and that requires trust, clarity and strong market knowledge. At Compass, we give sellers more flexibility in how they market their home, which reflects the broader shift toward consumer choice and how clients want to be represented today. I was recognized as the No. 1 agent in Providence and Rhode Island in 2025, with the best year of my career in sales volume. That comes down to consistency, communication and operating in a way that fits today’s market, not how it used to be done.It is already changing. Buyers and sellers are much savvier and expect more from their agent. As the profession becomes more elevated, clients are increasingly recognizing the value of a highly professional agent. Technology is changing every day and raising the bar for both clients and agents, so it is only natural that agents are fluent in today’s real estate landscape, as it continues to raise expectations across the board. The future is hyper specialized service. Real estate agents need to be problem-solvers, whether that means reaching your target buyer in Boston or finding a trusted painter to get a home ready. Social media has also fundamentally changed how real estate is marketed, and having real reach across all platforms and media is now a baseline expectation. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.