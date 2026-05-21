Five Questions With: Kira Greene

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KIRA GREENE is a founding agent for Compass Providence, where she specializes in residential real estate, relocation services and luxury properties. / COURTESY COMPASS INC.

Kira Greene is a founding agent for Compass Providence, where she specializes in residential real estate, relocation services and luxury properties. She joined Compass in 2022 following more than eight years with Residential Properties Ltd. and previously worked in marketing and interactive media, including positions with Duffy & Shanley and New York-based T3 Media. Greene

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