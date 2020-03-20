Five Questions With: Lori Caron Silveira

5Q: Lori Caron Silveira | Executive director, R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority

1. What in your professional background has most prepared you for leading RITBA? As an attorney, I represented RITBA for many years, first as general counsel and later as labor counsel. In those roles, I dealt with virtually every aspect of the RITBA operations, from the tolling operations to the bond covenants to engineering and maintenance issues.

2. You ran a small business for years. What perspective did you get from that? I was a practicing attorney in Providence with two small children when my husband passed away, leaving me as owner of a medical-equipment repair business. I had loyal employees, including family members who became trusted managers of the business on a day-to-day basis. Almost immediately, I had to deal with changes in the product lines that affected the bottom line. I learned quickly how to adapt and continue to grow the customer base, keep an eye on all aspects of the balance sheet and, ultimately, develop and execute a succession plan.

3. Is there room for technological improvements for bridge users or in the central administration? We are always looking at what’s on the horizon in the way of technological improvements, both for drivers on our bridges and for enhancement of efficiencies in the authority’s management of tolling operations, authority finances and compliance with the bonds that support our roads and bridges, and engineering and maintenance work. The equipment we now utilize to repair and maintain the bridges, as well as the electronic tolling system, is far more advanced than what we had just a few years ago, and we expect to have even more sophisticated equipment and processes in place in the future.

4. You are the first woman to lead the organization. Does that change your approach to the leadership role? I was the first female attorney hired by Gov. Frank Licht’s law firm back in the day. There, I learned at the side of seasoned attorneys who never treated me differently than they treated the men, so I do not see my gender as a factor. Leadership requires good communication and listening skills, respect, hard work and good judgment.

5. What changes might happen in the next five years? Both the Newport Pell and Mount Hope bridges are scheduled for deck replacement, toll collection is likely to become entirely cash-free in the near future, and advanced, interactive monitoring equipment on the bridges will go a long way toward enhancing safety and security efforts for the protection of all who use our roads and bridges.

