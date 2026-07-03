Five questions with Mark Bogosian

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Mark Bogosian / COURTESY WATERSIDE GROUP
Mark Bogosian / COURTESY WATERSIDE GROUP

Mark Bogosian | Founder, Waterside Group; Owner, Newport Creamery 1. For readers who might not be familiar with you, can you tell us a bit about your background and the businesses you’re involved in? I’m the founder of Waterside Group. We own and operate roughly 30 businesses across New England and Florida, focused on hospitality,

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