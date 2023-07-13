Five Questions With: Matthew Vieira

Matthew Vieira is a sales associate for Compass Inc., which he joined in the fall of 2022 after earning his real estate license about five years ago and then first worked at RE/MAX River’s Edge and Residential Properties Ltd.

Vieira, a native Rhode Islander who graduated from the University of Rhode Island, is one of the youngest real estate agents in his office, and he relies heavily on social media, namely Instagram, as a means of connecting with first-time buyers.

PBN: What have been some of the ways you’ve used Instagram and social media to drum up real estate business in Providence?

VIEIRA: When I embarked on my real estate career, I quickly grasped the importance of building a thriving social media following while maintaining consistent engagement with my followers.

By leveraging the power of Instagram Reels for captivating property tours and listings, showcasing heartwarming client testimonials and spotlights, and proudly featuring the incredible tools I have access to, such as Compass Collections and Compass Concierge, I’ve built genuine connections with many of my followers and new clients.

Every Friday, I eagerly share a personally curated list on my Instagram, @VieiraRealEstate, of my “Top Listings & Open Houses of the Week” from the remarkable Compass Collections platform, and the response has been nothing short of amazing in just a few months.

PBN: What’s your advice to other new up-and-coming real estate agents on the ways you’ve been able to find some success in such a competitive industry here in Rhode Island?

VIEIRA: In my experience as a Realtor, I’ve come to realize that the best advice is often the simplest: stick to the basics and stay consistent. It’s crucial to establish processes that align with your business needs, but what truly sets you apart is the unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service.

By diligently following up and following through with clients, and by conducting yourself with honesty and integrity, you lay the foundation for a thriving and prosperous business. These principles hold true, regardless of the industry you find yourself in.

PBN: What’s it been like behind the scenes at Compass, joining its first wave of real estate agents that made up Compass Providence as it launched its new office?

VIEIRA: As a Realtor, I can’t help but be inspired by one of my favorite Compass principles: “Collaborate without ego.” This principle has become a shining beacon for all of us since we became part of the Compass family. We truly embody a spirit of unity and support, always ready to lend a helping hand when one of us is in need.

Whether it’s offering guidance on a listing pitch, conducting a thorough market analysis to ensure accurate pricing, or sharing invaluable marketing tips and tricks, we stand together as a team. It’s incredibly refreshing to witness the absence of competition within our office, and an environment where collaboration thrives and everyone benefits.

PBN: What has been one of your favorite recent home sales and why? Can you tell us the story?

VIEIRA: My partner and I recently took the leap and purchased another home for ourselves just last month. What made this experience particularly noteworthy is that, for the first time, I represented myself as the buyer. Let me tell you, the rollercoaster of emotions I went through was nothing short of nerve-racking and stress-inducing! But amidst the challenges, I found a silver lining.

This transaction quickly became my favorite recent sale because it compelled me to pause and truly empathize with the journey my clients embark upon. Walking in their shoes was a humbling experience, and I gained invaluable insights that will undoubtedly shape how I assist new clients in the future. This personal adventure has equipped me with a profound understanding and an empathetic approach that will elevate my service to new heights.

PBN: When you’re working with clients trying to buy their first home in Rhode Island, what are some of their biggest priorities that you’re seeing as of late? What are some of the trends with homebuying that you’re seeing and how are you trying to accommodate them?

VIEIRA: I hold licenses in three incredible states: Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Each state presents its own unique landscape when it comes to structuring offers for my clients, and navigating these differences keeps things interesting.

Lately, with the current rise in interest rates and the influx of first-time buyers, a significant shift has occurred in their mindset. Instead of solely focusing on their highest pre-approval budget, they are now placing greater emphasis on understanding their monthly payments. They want to ensure that their financial comfort aligns with their homeownership aspirations.

To accommodate this shift, I take a different approach. When we commence our search and connect with a lender, we identify the monthly payment range that they feel genuinely comfortable with and then explore what that translates to in terms of their overall budget. It’s all about setting realistic expectations from the get-go and continuously prioritizing the best interests of my clients. The market dynamics are ever evolving but by staying informed and maintaining a steadfast dedication to my clients’ needs, I am able to guide them effectively through their real estate journey.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.