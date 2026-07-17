Five Questions With: Maura Daly Iversen

Maura Daly Iversen | Dean and professor, Johnson & Wales University College of Health & Wellness
1. Where does JWU’s College of Health & Wellness program fit into the statewide effort to alleviate the healthcare industry employee shortage?
Johnson & Wales University’s College of Health & Wellness [is] aligning its academic programs with statewide workforce needs. JWU has expanded offerings in nursing, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, public health, healthcare administration, clinical nutrition and dietetics, and physical therapy.
2. Do you envision JWU becoming known for more than just a hospitality and culinary institution?
Yes, Johnson & Wales University is increasingly recognized for its strengths beyond hospitality and culinary education. In recent years, JWU has strategically invested in healthcare education, recruiting experienced clinician-educators and researchers across health professions.
3. How important is raising money for scholarships in the greater effort to ensure that no otherwise qualified student misses an opportunity to study?
Fundraising and scholarship development are crucial in today’s evolving higher education landscape, especially with recent federal policy changes possibly limiting graduate student borrowing for key healthcare disciplines.
At Johnson & Wales University, we participate in programs like the Scholar Network, offering loan repayment support. Ultimately, scholarships represent access, equity and workforce sustainability.
4. Are there any initiatives or programs you were involved with at the universities you worked with in Connecticut or Boston that you plan to push for creation at JWU?
In my academic leadership career in Massachusetts and Connecticut, I developed innovative healthcare education programs aligned with workforce needs.
At Johnson & Wales University, we are building innovative academic pathways that increase access and address emerging workforce demands. Examples include interdisciplinary programs like the joint Master of Public Health and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies pathway and accelerated undergraduate-to-graduate options, reducing time and cost to degree completion while strengthening the regional healthcare workforce pipeline.
5. This May marked the third year for the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which has seen a growth in interest from students. What are your hopes for the program’s future growth?
We are encouraged by strong enrollment growth and our students’ success on the NCLEX licensure examinations, reflecting the quality of our programs and faculty. Given ongoing nursing workforce shortages, we remain focused on responsibly expanding enrollment while ensuring alignment with clinical site capacity and high-quality experiential learning opportunities.