Five Questions With: Maura Daly Iversen

Johnson & Wales University’s College of Health & Wellness [is] aligning its academic programs with statewide ­workforce needs. JWU has expanded offerings in nursing, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, public health, healthcare administration, clinical nutrition and dietetics, and physical therapy.Yes, Johnson & Wales University is increasingly recognized for its strengths beyond hospitality and culinary education. In recent years, JWU has strategically invested in healthcare education, recruiting experienced clinician-educators and researchers across health professions.Fundraising and scholarship development are crucial in today’s evolving higher education landscape, especially with recent federal policy changes possibly limiting graduate student borrowing for key healthcare disciplines. At Johnson & Wales University, we participate in programs like the Scholar Network, offering loan repayment support. Ultimately, scholarships represent access, equity and workforce ­sustainability.In my academic leadership career in Massachusetts and Connecticut, I developed innovative healthcare education programs aligned with workforce needs. At Johnson & Wales University, we are building innovative academic pathways that increase access and address emerging workforce demands. Examples include interdisciplinary programs like the joint Master of Public Health and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies pathway and accelerated undergraduate-to-graduate options, reducing time and cost to degree completion while strengthening the regional healthcare workforce pipeline.We are encouraged by strong enrollment growth and our students’ success on the NCLEX licensure examinations, reflecting the quality of our programs and faculty. Given ongoing nursing workforce shortages, we remain focused on responsibly expanding enrollment while ensuring alignment with clinical site capacity and high-quality experiential learning opportunities.