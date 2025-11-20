Five Questions With: Michael J. Sweeney

Michael J. Sweeney is the founder of Sweeney Advisory Group, which is now part of Mott and Chace Sotheby's International Realty. Before joining Mott & Chace in early 2025, Sweeney was based at Residential Properties Ltd. for about seven years. Sweeney runs the group, which is also known as The Sweeney Advisory, together with Ali Bazar, the group’s director of operations. This year from Jan. 1 through Oct. 15, the group was ranked as the No. 2 small team statewide, generating $42 million in sales volume and 47 properties sold.I’ve always believed real estate is ultimately a relationship business. Markets change, technology evolves, but trust, discretion and deep local expertise never go out of style. My success has been built on long-term relationships – not just transactions – and on consistently delivering results that align with my clients’ goals. On the East Side and across Rhode Island’s luxury segment, clients expect a certain level of professionalism and insight. I’ve earned their trust by staying relentlessly prepared, understanding each property’s unique story, and leveraging data and design to position homes strategically. Longevity comes from reputation, and reputation comes from showing up for people every time with integrity.Buyers and sellers today are highly informed, and they expect a bespoke experience that reflects their lifestyle and values. Technology has made information accessible, but it hasn’t replaced judgment – if anything, it’s made expert guidance more important. I’ve embraced digital tools for analytics, marketing and storytelling, but the human element remains at the center. The role of an adviser today isn’t just to facilitate a sale; it's to help clients interpret the data, anticipate market trends and make confident, long-term decisions. That consultative approach is the foundation of how we operate at The Sweeney Advisory.I expect 2025 to be a year of recalibration. Inventory remains tight, especially in core markets like the East Side and coastal communities, but we’re seeing early signs of balance as some new listings come to market and buyers adjust to a new normal in interest rates. I believe demand in Rhode Island will remain strong – the state’s quality of life, architecture and proximity to Boston and New York continue to attract both local and out-of-state buyers. The key factors shaping the market will be interest-rate stability, continued migration trends and how quickly new housing supply comes online. For buyers and sellers alike, thoughtful timing and expert positioning will make all the difference.The Sweeney Advisory is built around the idea that clients deserve more than a one-size-fits-all experience. Rather than a large team structure focused on volume, we’ve created a boutique advisory model focused on strategy, discretion and service at the highest level. We approach each client like a private wealth adviser would – with individualized planning, clear communication and a deep understanding of the broader market context. It’s about combining market intelligence with a concierge level of service, so every decision – whether buying, selling, or investing – is made with confidence and clarity. That’s the future of real estate representation.Focus on mastery, not marketing. The luxury segment demands substance – knowledge of architecture, neighborhood history, valuation and negotiation at a sophisticated level. Build your expertise first, and your brand will follow. It’s also critical to surround yourself with the right people, including attorneys, designers, lenders, contractors who share your values and elevate your client experience. Finally, never lose sight of why people hire you: to bring clarity, confidence and calm to one of life’s biggest decisions. If you lead with integrity and competence, success becomes a byproduct. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.