Five Questions With: Michael Sroczynski

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Michael Sroczynski / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Michael Sroczynski / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Michael Sroczynski | President, Hospital Association of Rhode Island 1. What do you see as the greatest challenge facing Rhode Island’s health care system? Like states across the nation, our health care system is facing major disruptions because of long-standing systemic pressures and federal policy changes. With already-high emergency department dependence and thousands of Rhode

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