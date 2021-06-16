Five Questions With: Michael Woody

The University of Rhode Island has established a Textiles Advisory Board in its College of Business Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design. A few months old now, the board will guide the department into the future, helping to shape its curriculum and programming.

Michael Woody, CEO of Trans-Tex in Cranston, which manufactures narrow web sublimation printed fabric items such as lanyards, luggage straps and pet leashes, is a member of the board. Woody is also chair of the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network.

PBN: In the list of goals for the advisory board, one objective is to “revise the curriculum and develop the programming necessary to produce future leaders that are adequately equipped with the skill set demanded by this industry.” What is that skill set?

WOODY: To precisely determine that skill set, Karl Aspelund, chair of the Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design at URI, just led the TMD Advisory Board and selected URI faculty members through an exercise he dubbed “TMD 2030.”

It was a brainstorming process that asked us to predict the knowledge base and experiences that a TMD graduate in 2030 should possess. The results of the sessions are now being compiled, which will lead to a consideration of how the department might prepare and evolve to meet those needs.

For me personally, the future skill set leans more heavily toward industrial and advanced textiles, the commercialization of new ideas in textiles, as well as sustainability issues on the fashion front. Knowledge of the history and status of textile trade policy would also be important.

The URI class of 2030 is currently in middle school, so we need to move quickly.

PBN: Is there someone in the local industry now that exemplifies that skill set?

WOODY: I think it would be more of a composite than a particular individual, and that composite includes someone with at least a passing knowledge in the areas I mentioned above, particularly expertise in industrial and advanced textiles.

There is very little apparel manufactured in Rhode Island. As that business migrated overseas, Rhode Island textile companies have pivoted into more-complex types of textile manufacturing. Individuals that immediately come to mind are folks like Steve Perry at Darlington Fabrics, Clare King at Propel LLC, Dan Dwight at the Cooley Group and Jim Owens at Nautilus Defense. I’m sure there are others – probably many others – who share these skill sets.

PBN: Has there been any discussion yet on forming alliances between students and those active in the textiles industry in Rhode Island as part of the curriculum?

WOODY: This was one of my suggestions in the TMD 2030 process. It would be helpful for URI’s TMD students to visit textile companies, large and small, throughout the state. Those visits would give them a broader understanding of what is actually happening in our textile factories and likely change their perception of textile manufacturing in general. It might also spark further interest in exploring the world of advanced and smart textiles.

PBN: What do you think is a common misconception about the industry among students or in general?

WOODY: The most common misconception among students and the general public is that jobs in the textile industry are low-wage positions in dirty factories. Nothing could be further from the truth. Most Rhode Islanders don’t realize that the average wage for someone working in one of Rhode Island’s textile companies is $52,404, and that most textile factories are clean, safe and, more importantly, interesting places to work. The Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network, which I chair, has been working since its inception to dispel this misconception.

PBN: How would you categorize the Textiles Advisory Board members, their range of experience, perspective and industries represented?



WOODY: Board members represent a wide range of fields and experiences within the industry. These varied perspectives are critical in establishing a long-range vision, which the “2030 Project” aims to do in the next year or so. They represent the textile fabric industry, apparel design, fashion marketing, promotion and museum curation. In addition, several are graduates from the TMD department and the College of Business.

As CEO of a textile company and as RITIN chair, I’m excited about the work that URI and this Advisory Board is undertaking to maintain Rhode Island’s leadership in the textile industry.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.