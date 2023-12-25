Five Questions With: Michelle Muscatello

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the Samuels Sinclair Dental Center at Rhode Island Hospital recently announced a collaboration to launch the state’s first Oral Residency Program. The initiative was created to address both local and national levels of demand to expand the number of practicing oral surgeons. Once established, the Delta Dental Oral Surgery…