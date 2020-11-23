Five Questions With: Michelle Rahme

Michelle Rahme, director of Medicare sales for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, discusses how the insurer is approaching this year’s Medicare open enrollment period amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBN: How is the Medicare Annual Election Period different this year than others?

RAHME: With the pandemic, there’s a lot less traditional shopping for people, and this can be a big pain point when it comes to a group that historically has always had the opportunity and the need to speak to someone in person and explore their options for a health plan. For safety reasons we reduced the amount of community activities we planned during the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), and there has understandably been lower attendance at community workshops. People seem more comfortable with having their questions and concerns answered over the phone or requesting individual appointments. So, for this AEP, we have focused on consistency and enhancements to our Medicare Advantage portfolio. The main message to our members has been – if you like your plan currently, you don’t have to do anything – your plan will continue for 2021. But, for those who want to explore new plans, we are trying to make it as easy as possible with a newly-enhanced web presence, access to virtual meetings and appointments. We’ve been working hard to address how to enroll in a health plan during a pandemic.

PBN: What are the main concerns that you are hearing from people who are looking for information before signing up for a plan?

RAHME: Rhode Islanders’ concerns have remained consistent from previous years and again this year. They want access to their providers – they want to be able to see the same doctor they always have. They want affordable costs for services including prescription drugs. And they want confirmation that their plan won’t change mid-year.

PBN: Have you found online tools and virtual sessions to be effective when trying to offer information that was previously available at in-person group meetings?

RAHME: The Medicare population tends to prefer in-person interactions, but so many in that age group have become more comfortable with technology because it’s how they’ve been connecting with family and friends since March. In preparation for AEP, we spent months planning and developing strategies to ensure that all the information we typically provide in person is available virtually, including information about new and enhanced benefits with videos featuring some of our sales and consumer engagement teams that Rhode Islanders know and recognize. We are offering virtual group informational sessions on Zoom and Facebook Live. For some Rhode Island seniors, the virtual platforms are not an option due to hearing, vision or other barriers. To address this potential members can request a face-to-face individual meeting with a representative wearing PPE to answer any questions. BCBSRI’s Your Blue Store retail locations are also open in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln and Warwick, and are available by appointment to speak with someone in person, with all safety and social distancing protocols in place. We want to meet Rhode Islanders where they are, and we have a variety of ways to connect with members and potential members. So, if you have questions or need more information, just give us a call and we can schedule what works best for you.

PBN: Do you foresee more creativity in BCBSRI’s efforts to address seniors’ Medicare questions during this election period and beyond?

RAHME: We have begun deploying Your Blue Bus, a sales and service RV throughout the community to meet our members and potential members where they are. The virtual tools we have introduced this year are terrific – I anticipate we will see that continue to grow and expand as we hear from members and potential members about the best ways to meet their needs. We have also enhanced our digital experience and hope to continue to do so.

PBN: Has there been increased demand for Medicare coverage since the COVID-19 pandemic began?

RAHME: Yes, we have seen an increase in enrollment due to an uptick in retirement. People who were planning to work a few more years are now deciding not to due to the pandemic. With this in mind, we are working hard to ensure that Rhode Islanders who now find themselves in need of coverage and also those who may be helping a family member or loved one to select a Medicare plan have all the information they need from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.