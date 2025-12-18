Five Questions With: Mike Pereira

Mike Pereira is principal broker at June Realty in Providence. Pereira was recently named 2026 president of the 6,000-member Rhode Island Association of Realtors. Previously, Pereira served as president of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors. Pereira, a licensed realtor since 2003, also previously served as treasurer of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors and as a board director and member of the executive team of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. In 2022, Pereira earned the title of Rhode Island Realtor of the Year.

PBN: You’ve been recognized as Rhode Island’s Realtor of the Year before and you’ve held leadership roles in both the Greater Providence Board and the state Realtor association. How has your perspective on the local market evolved through these leadership experiences?

PEREIRA: Holding leadership positions over the years and even being awarded Realtor of the year by my peers has certainly given me a bit of a different perspective over the years. I can say it evolved in a couple of ways, as time went by, I got to understand the subtle intricacies of how things work behind the scenes and also a much more hyper focus on the importance of always making sure you do the right thing and always exude professionalism. Leadership has also given me a broader focus on the bigger picture like market conditions, future predictions and legislation that can affect our industry both positively and negatively.

PBN: Rhode Island has a unique mix of urban, suburban, and coastal communities. How do you see buyer and seller trends differing across these areas, and what should agents keep in mind when navigating these segments?

PEREIRA: We have a wonderful mix of buyers here in Rhode Island due to our very attractive footprint. We see a much larger influx of out of state purchasers buying homes in our coastal communities, a more robust younger group of buyers in our more urban areas taking advantage of lower carbon footprints, the arts and wonderful eateries and lastly there is still plenty of suburban/rural locations for others who seek the quietness and tranquility of less densely populated areas but yet just minutes from all amenities. Agents should be well aware of the dynamics of each area, for example, knowledge of working in the relocation field is crucial in our coastal towns, sampling the local attractions in our urban areas certainly helps consumer confidence when working with them. Knowledge is the key to success.

PBN: Technology and marketing tools are transforming how real estate is conducted. In your experience, which innovations have made the biggest impact on client service and agent performance?

PEREIRA: I would think the two biggest technological advancements that have helped our industry are electronic signing and online data/transaction management. Others such as 3d tours, aerial photography, and of course the emerging presence of AI, are allowing both Realtors and consumers to navigate more fluidly and be able to do more in less time.

PBN: Mentorship and professional development are key in your leadership roles. What advice do you give newer agents looking to build a successful career in Rhode Island real estate??

PEREIRA: The single most important aspect is to focus on aligning yourself with brokerages that have the proper training and leadership. While I had some great mentors along the way, I wish I had the proper training from the very beginning. Not just in working within the industry but also helping to manage your business around it. External factors like tax preparation, money management etc. are key factors in helping to remain in this industry. Make sure your broker is up to date on all the industry changes and market conditions. Focus on the clients needs and be an excellent listener. Like the late Ed Lannon told me the year I joined the industry, “If you think about your money first you’ll be out of this business in three to five years but if you think of your money last, you will always have it.”

PBN: Looking ahead, what opportunities or challenges do you see shaping Rhode Island’s real estate market over the next few years, and how should agents and clients prepare?

PEREIRA: There is always opportunity in real estate, you just have to find it, you can’t wait for things to happen. I think that we will see more new housing starts, more affordable housing initiatives and lower interest rates which is essentially great for everyone. We will always face challenges whether it’s legislatively or some venture capitalist trying to disrupt the industry. Stay vigilant and on top of what’s going on locally and at the state level and always adjust and pivot from adversity but never go backwards. There is a reason Rhode Island is one of the top-ranked states for real estate growth, people from all over the world see our value and what the biggest little state brings to the table.

