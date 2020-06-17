Five Questions With: Mike Videira

The STRAC Institute, formerly known as the Veterans Assembled electronics training school, has opened up its assembled-electronics training to everyone, veterans and nonveterans alike. The acronym STRAC highlights the program’s focus on skills training and certification (it’s also U.S. Army slang for a well-turned-out soldier, completed with pressed uniform, according to STRAC).

Offering the program to all can help families struggling to afford college, as well as help support the local, state and U.S. economy, said STRAC Institute President Mike Videira.

PBN: The STRAC Institute is offered to anyone, while the Veterans Assembled electronics training school was only open to those who have served in the military. What was the basis of making that switch?

VIDEIRA: Realizing that both veterans and nonveterans alike can benefit from our comprehensive program, we have applied for and been awarded proprietary school licenses in each state where we operate, allowing us to accept anyone.

The demand for electronics technicians has outpaced the number of students we graduate for several years now. Particularly our graduates – having both manufacturing and/or assembly and technician skills – are sought after for their demonstrable competencies. A recent study showed that the electronics manufacturing sector helps support about 5.3 million U.S. jobs.

We are part of the solution and have an obligation to open this program up to everyone. A 2018 study showed that 62% of parents stopped or reduced their leisure activities to support their child’s college education; 59% worry they don’t have the financial resources to support their child’s education.

PBN: Can you detail the affordability factor a bit for us?

VIDEIRA: At STRAC Institute, we offer a four- and five-month, 40-hour-per-week electronics technician training program costing $17,000 and $24,700, respectively, that provides students with 13 internationally recognized certifications. Being an approved program on Rhode Island’s Department of Labor and Training’s Eligible Training Provider List, the state will contribute $5,500 toward tuition.

We specifically mention 40 hours per week to highlight that there are instructors standing by to help students navigate through the curriculum all 40 hours. We have one of the lowest student-to-instructor ratios – typically 8:1 – in the industry. Essentially, our instructors’ office hours are always open, ensuring students get the attention and tutoring they need when they need it.

When talking about affordability, there are several factors to consider, one being comparisons to two- to four-year institutions. The average cost of tuition and fees for a four-year bachelor’s degree in the U.S. ranges from $40,464 to $147,204. But only 41% of first-time, full-time college students earn a bachelor’s degree in four years and only 62% earn a bachelor’s in six years. Similarly – for a certificate or an associate degree – only 33% of first-time, full-time undergraduate students completed it within three years, driving up the cost significantly.

The overall average starting salary of recent graduates in the U.S. was $50,944. STRAC Institute measures our statistics based on the year graduates start the program. Of those who started our program in 2018, 80% graduated and over 78% were placed into careers at over 100 companies. Our average starting salary for these placements has been just under $40,000.

However, STRAC Institute only takes an average of five months to complete versus two to four years, resulting in an additional one-and-a-half to three-and-a-half years of income and workplace experience for our graduates, compared to those in pursuit of an associate or bachelor’s degree.

To avoid significant debt, we recommend that graduates who want to further their education past our program find employment first. This allows the students to gain real-life experience, discover what it is they enjoy doing and work with their employer to help with continuing-education costs.

PBN: Was the COVID-19 pandemic an obstacle in the STRAC Institute opening for in-person, traditional classes?

VIDEIRA: We were very fortunate to have our curriculum accessible through online learning management software. Remarkably, our team transitioned all our students to a distance-based learning environment in less than 48 hours. We have continued to enroll students in this distance-based learning environment, and we are now progressing toward getting students back in the classroom.

Our instructors and career advocates showed an unparalleled commitment to the students during this pandemic, delivering labs, hands-on tasks and anything else needed for our students to continue through the program, directly to their homes.

Historically we have prided ourselves in one-on-one, in-class instruction, however, we now feel our students should have the flexibility to accommodate virtual training environments.

PBN: What kinds of equipment are available to students via the institute?

VIDEIRA: STRAC Institute provides all industry-standard equipment that students need to get through the program and be able to attain the hands-on skills employers seek. Allen Bradley Programmable Logic Controllers, 3D printers, soldering irons, trainer circuit boards, digital multimeters, oscilloscopes, function generators, DC power supplies and logic probes are just a few types of equipment with which our students train.

PBN: Where are we seeing the most in-demand trades in our area?

VIDEIRA: Electrical and electronics repairers are the highest-paying postsecondary, non-degree award occupations, which speaks to market demand. Our graduates have found jobs at industries across the board: bakeries, robotics manufacturers, distribution centers for large pharmaceutical companies, [U.S.] Department of Defense contractors and gaming companies, to name a few.

Both private and public sectors are hiring electronics technicians. With the skills gap widening in U.S. manufacturing year over year and the potential for manufacturing to return to the U.S., we do not see this demand fading away any time soon.

In addition to the value of a broad-scope curriculum, our veterans have also delivered significant leadership skills to their employers. Our instructors, many of whom are veterans, now can transfer that leadership to our students.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.