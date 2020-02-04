Five Questions With: Nayeli Munrayos

Nayeli Munrayos was recently promoted to mortgage loan originator for Centreville Bank after 13 years at the company.

PBN: You were recently promoted to Centreville Bank’s mortgage loan originator. What does that job entail?

MUNRAYOS: My role as a mortgage loan originator allows me to work closely with borrowers in one of the most important financial transactions of their lives. My goal is to advise and educate the borrower to fully understand the options available that may best fit their needs, while providing the personal customer service they expect from a community institution [such as] Centreville Bank.

PBN: You worked your way up to this position, starting as a bank teller 13 years ago. What was your journey like along the way?

MUNRAYOS: My career at Centreville Bank has been nothing short of an incredible learning experience. I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are not just great professionals but also amazing people and who have always been willing to answer my questions and contribute to my professional growth. Over the 13 years, I have been able to deepen my roots within our communities, as well as build relationships that will last a lifetime.

PBN: Lower federal interest rates have spurred an increase in mortgage refinancing and new loans across the state. Has this also been true at Centreville Bank? How have you handled the increase in volume?

MUNRAYOS: Yes, Centreville Bank has also experienced increased activity due to the low interest-rate environment. Our staff has been able to leverage system efficiencies to manage the volume effectively, though, without any impact on our overall service level, which is our priority.

PBN: What are the biggest challenges facing the residential lending division at Centreville Bank?

MUNRAYOS: It remains a highly competitive mortgage rate environment, which is always a challenge, but we have been able to differentiate ourselves through our commitment to customer service. Our focus on listening carefully to customers’ needs and striving to meet or exceed their expectations has served us well and proven to be a successful approach to standout in our field.

PBN: You also speak fluent Spanish and belong to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. How do your language skills benefit your work? Do you feel like Rhode Island’s banking community should be more diverse to reflect its population?

MUNRAYOS: Diversity is what makes this nation special and Rhode Island is no exception. Hispanic buyers play a significant role in the housing market and statistics show that the rate of homeownership within that community has been steadily rising in recent years.

Going through the process of purchasing a home or anything related to finances can be a very stressful situation, so eliminating the language barrier can mean a world of a difference to some borrowers and that’s where my skill can be most beneficial. Being able to communicate in Spanish and relate to the borrowers’ culture further strengthens my relationships with them and helps to make for a better process all around. I view my language skills as my own opportunity to give back to the community, as I was once that child translating for my parents and I’m thankful that my first language can now be of benefit to others, as well.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.